Use Google Maps Offline When You Don’t Have Internet Access: Stay on Track

Fortunately, Google Maps offers a feature that allows you to download maps of specific areas so that you can access them even without an internet connection.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download maps for offline use.

1. Open Google Maps and Log In

First, make sure you’re logged into your Google account on the Google Maps app. This feature works on both iOS and Android devices. Once logged in, tap on your profile picture located at the top right corner of the app.

2. Navigate to Offline Maps

From the menu that appears, select “Offline maps.” This will take you to a new screen where you can manage all of your offline maps.

3. Select Your Area

Tap on “Select Your Own Map” to choose the specific area you want to download. Use your fingers to move the map around and zoom in or out until the area you want is within the rectangular border. The app will show you how much storage space the download will require, so make sure you have enough space on your device.

4. Download the Map

Once you’re satisfied with the area selected, tap “Download.” The map will start downloading, and once completed, you’ll be able to access it even when you have no internet connection. It’s important to note that you need to be connected to Wi-Fi to download the map unless you’ve adjusted your settings to allow downloads over cellular data.

5. Access Your Offline Maps

After downloading, your offline maps will be stored in the “Offline maps” section of the app. You can access and manage them anytime, ensuring that you’re always prepared, even in areas with no internet access.