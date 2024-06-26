AI Song Generators Sued for Copyright Infringement

AP News Coverage: AI Song Generators Sued

According to AP News, Suno AI's CEO, Mikey Shulman, defends his company's technology, stating, “The technology is designed to generate completely new outputs, not to memorize and regurgitate pre-existing content” and doesn’t allow users to reference specific artists.

NBC News Now: AI Song Generators Sued

NBC News reports on the collective action of the world's largest record labels against Suno and Udio, highlighting the broader context of generative AI's impact on the music industry. This legal confrontation signifies a crucial moment as AI technology continues to evolve and infiltrate creative domains.

Fortune's Perspective: AI Song Generators Sued

An article from Fortune provides a deeper insight, describing the lawsuits as pivotal in setting new precedents for the GenAI era. The RIAA's history of successful litigation, including cases against Napster and Spotify, underscores their readiness to establish legal frameworks for emerging technologies.

The ethical principle of consent is central to this debate, with former RIAA executive Neil Turkewitz advocating for AI models built on consensual and fair use of data.

Turkewitz has repeatedly questioned, “If generative AI is the platform of the future, do we want it to be built on a foundation of theft and nonconsensual use?”

According to Fortune, Shulman said in a statement issued in response to the RIAA suit that its AI model produced “transformative” works and noted that the company does not allow users to prompt the model with an artist’s name.

The RIAA claimed this guardrail was easily overcome by simply adding spaces between the letters in a name.