Yarbo Lawn Care Bot, Year-Around Yard Care Must-Have: Unbox Sept. 13th, 9pm

What sets Yarbo apart isn’t just its robotic intelligence - it’s the heavy-duty features that turn it into a true multitasking marvel. Homeowners with larger properties will love the 3,000-pound towing capacity, making it the perfect solution for those who need more than a mower.

Whether you're moving heavy garden gear, towing small trailers, or hauling large loads of wood, Yarbo does it all with minimal effort. It’s like having a personal assistant with the brawn of a small tractor.

While it's built for luxury, Yarbo is also about efficiency. Equipped with intelligent sensors, wireless auto-recharging, and even auto preheating for cold weather, this smart tool is designed to anticipate your yard's needs, no matter the season.

Inspector Gadget for Your Yard: What Makes Yarbo So Smart?

I nicknamed Yarbo the "Inspector Gadget for Lawn Care" for good reason. Its modular design allows it to switch effortlessly between tasks with the simplicity of a click. And, like Inspector Gadget, it seems to have a trick up its sleeve for every situation.

Wireless Auto-Recharging:

Forget cords and refueling. Yarbo recharges on its own, keeping you off your feet and out of the shed.

Intelligent Navigation:

Yarbo’s sensors detect obstacles, adjust routes, and work on slopes up to 35°, ensuring no patch of grass, snow, or leaves goes untouched.

All-Weather Performance:

With IPX67 waterproofing, Yarbo tackles wet conditions, rain or shine. It’s built to endure the toughest elements, whether that’s clearing snow at -22°F or mowing on a hot 100°F day.