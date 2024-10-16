The New York Times vs. Perplexity: Another AI Legal Showdown

The New York Times (NYT) recently sent a cease and desist notice to the AI startup Perplexity, demanding it stop using the newspaper's content. This notice was issued on October 2, 2024, and claims that Perplexity's use of NYT's material for generating summaries violates copyright laws.

The move is part of NYT's ongoing legal battles with various AI companies over content usage [1], highlighting the tension between traditional media and emerging technologies.