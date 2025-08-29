The Rise of Orbital Luxury Hotels: A New Frontier in Hospitality

For decades, the idea of vacationing in orbit felt like a playful dream straight out of science fiction. In the 1960s, Hilton Hotels teased the concept of a “Lunar Hilton”—a fantastical proposal for a Moon-based retreat that was more PR stunt than engineering blueprint. Still, the vision captured imaginations, hinting that hospitality would one day extend beyond Earth. As aerospace technology matured, what was once a speculative fantasy is now inching closer to a multi-billion-dollar industry poised to redefine luxury travel.