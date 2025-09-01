A

AI is a powerful tool for rebuilding trust and rewarding transparency. The current system is rife with deceptive pricing practices, with online advertised prices often differing significantly from the final out-the-door price due to hidden fees and add-ons. This not only frustrates customers but also hurts reputable dealers who don't play these games.

Agentic AI solves this by collecting and publishing real, out-the-door pricing data from thousands of dealerships. We can identify which dealers are transparent and which are adding "mandatory" fees, such as for nitrogen tire fills. This allows honest dealers to stand out in a crowded market, giving them a competitive edge and helping them attract more sales from informed, trusting buyers.

Agentic AI is fundamentally recalibrating the auto industry by moving it away from a model of information asymmetry and inefficiency to one built on trust and transparency. The car-buying process has historically left everyone frustrated, but CarEdge is demonstrating that a new model is possible. The company utilizes intelligent AI agents to prioritize data and a customer-first approach, showing that technology can be a force for good. Dealerships that embrace this change can escape the costly cycle of distrust, build lasting customer relationships, and ultimately thrive in a more efficient and fair marketplace. The future of car buying, according to this perspective, is already here and is driven by these intelligent agents.