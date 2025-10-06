Key Milestones: From Google Glass to Rokid AI Glasses

The journey of augmented reality and smart eyewear began more than half a century ago with the groundbreaking invention of Ivan Sutherland. In 1968, Sutherland, often hailed as the “father of computer graphics,” introduced what would later be recognized as the first head-mounted display (HMD). The contraption was so heavy and unwieldy that it had to be suspended from the ceiling by mechanical arms, earning it the dramatic nickname the “Sword of Damocles.” This pioneering device projected wireframe graphics into the user’s field of vision, creating a rudimentary overlay of digital content onto the real world.