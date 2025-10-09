Particle6: The AI Production House Challenging Hollywood’s Boundaries

No development has been more provocative than the debut of Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actress conceptualized under Xicoia. Tilly is not merely a visual experiment or digital double; she is framed as an emerging “talent” in her own right, complete with a brand, a persona, and the promise of roles that could have gone to human performers. Her unveiling has sparked outrage across Hollywood, particularly among unions like SAG-AFTRA, which argue that synthetic performers pose existential threats to livelihoods, creative credit, and artistic rights. Van der Velden counters that Tilly is “a work of art, not a replacement,” likening her to animation, puppetry, or CGI.