Which Tech Frontier Will Transform Luxury Living First?

Luxury living has always been an exercise in imagination. The wealthy chase experiences, not possessions, and the homes they build tend to preview what the rest of the world will want a decade later. In 2025, the clearest window into tomorrow’s high-end lifestyle comes not from real estate developers but from the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers, a cohort of early-stage innovators creating tools that could change how we design, power, and inhabit the spaces we call home. Their work hints at three potent frontiers: quantum intelligence in the home, adaptive environments guided by spatial AI, and remote resorts powered by modular energy systems. Together, they shape a new picture of modern luxury where technology fades gracefully into the background and comfort becomes an intelligent, sustainable ecosystem.