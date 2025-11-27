10 Standout Gifts for Tech Lovers in 2025

The Circular Ring 2 is a beautifully minimalist titanium smart ring that packs serious wellness tech into a lightweight design. It’s the first ring with FDA-cleared ECG and atrial fibrillation detection, offering medical-grade tracking without the need for a smartwatch. With more than 140 biometrics monitored around the clock. With long battery life, guided breathing, smart alarms, and women’s health features, it’s one of the most refined health wearables of the year.