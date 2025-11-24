The It-List: ‘Something for Everyone’ Holiday Gift Ideas

From runway-ready accessories and comfort-first heels to smart home helpers, self-care tech, pet essentials, travel upgrades, and crave-worthy gourmet picks, this curated Holiday Gift Guide gathers standout finds that feel thoughtful, useful, and a little luxurious. Here you’ll discover jewelry that elevates every outfit, wellness tools that soothe stressed seasons, eco-minded linens and clever cleaning tech for a calmer home, stylish gear for frequent flyers, and foodie favorites that make entertaining effortless.
Whether you’re shopping for the fashion lover, the homebody, the jet-setter, the wellness devotee, or the hard-to-please host, these editor-vetted ideas hit the sweet spot of quality, design, and everyday delight—so you can give beautifully and skip the guesswork.
Surprise your loved one with an under-the-tree showstopper this holiday season: the Pavé Vertical Floating Diamond Necklace by Diamond Dots. A modern twist on the brand’s signature style, this stunning piece features a brilliant row of micro-pavé diamonds handset in 14K gold and suspended on a 16-inch invisible cord. The result? A striking vertical bar of sparkle that appears to float effortlessly against the skin. No chain. No distraction. Just pure diamond shine. What makes it stand out? First, the design. The vertical orientation creates a sleek, contemporary silhouette that is both fresh and timeless—perfect for everyday wear or layered with other pieces. Second, the quality. Crafted in NYC, every detail—from the handset pavé to the 14K gold clasp—is engineered for durability, comfort, and impact. This is jewelry designed to live in. It elevates jeans and a T-shirt, adds edge to cocktail attire, and delivers everyday luxury without compromise. Female-founded and rooted in intention and connection, Diamond Dots believes less can be more—always letting the diamond take center stage. Committed to sustainability and transparency, the brand now uses exclusively lab-grown diamonds in all its pieces, combining beauty with conscious design.
When it comes to a sure bet for the holiday season, nothing gets a better reaction from the fashionista in your life than timeless jewelry. Patricia Nash Designs offers fresh takes on classic pieces—like the elegant Hoop Earrings from the Floret Charm Collection. This versatile accessory blends sophistication and practicality, making it the perfect finishing touch for any outfit. With a sleek, tapered silhouette, these hoops are metal-plated, crafted from zinc alloy and brass, and designed with a joint-and-catch closure. They’re also nickel-free, with a subtle lined texture that gives a rustic charm—nodding to vintage roots while offering a modern shape. Another standout, the hammered Doorknocker Earrings, reimagine the iconic style with added depth and dimension. Featuring a 2.5-inch drop and 1.5-inch width, these statement earrings are also made with zinc alloy and brass, and come with post backs and bullet disc closures. Available in Worn Gold/Silver Ox or Silver Ox, they add a bold-yet-classic touch to any wardrobe. For those who love to make a statement, Patricia Nash Designs’ Double Circle Necklace is a showstopper. This two-toned piece features round pendants and large, hammered metal links for a striking, contemporary look. With an 18-inch chain, 1.5-inch pendant, lobster claw closure, and available in Worn Gold/Silver Ox or Worn Gold, it brings drama and flair to any ensemble. Known for its finely crafted handbags made from 100% full-grain leather, Patricia Nash Designs has expanded into other fashion categories, including footwear, men’s accessories, home décor, knitwear, and sunglasses—all celebrating timeless elegance and exceptional artisanship.
Give a gift that soothes the soul with The Honest Jeweler, a brand born from healing and heartfelt intention. The brand’s signature Spinner Rings are a standout—engraved with affirmations like “This Too Shall Pass” or Hebrew inscriptions of faith, each piece offering a gentle, grounding motion to ease anxiety and inspire peace. Every item is crafted with premium materials, including high-polish, tarnish-resistant stainless steel with silver or 18-karat gold plating for a sleek, durable finish, and is available in a variety of sizes. The Honest Jeweler also offers bracelets, necklaces, earrings and customizable pieces with engravable text for an added personal touch. Founder Rachel Samani transformed her personal journey recovering from Lyme disease into a collection of meaningful jewelry designed to bring comfort, calm and connection. With prices starting at $57, The Honest Jeweler creates heartfelt gifts for anyone seeking strength and serenity this holiday season.
Effortlessly blending luxury and function, Midnighties’ Tuxedo-Striped Lounge Set redefines stylish relaxation and is the perfect way to start the new year. Created by four sisters, this chic sleep set transitions seamlessly from cozy nights to long-haul flights—luxurious for lounging and polished enough to wear from the hotel room to the lobby. Made from breathable, sustainable bamboo, the set features a satin-trimmed neckline, a sleek tuxedo stripe down the back and built-in, lightly padded support that fits most B–E cups for comfortable wear. The matching pants include satin side stripes and a flattering, muffin-free waistband that’s wide, flat and elastic-free in the front for comfort during PMS, postpartum recovery, menopause or travel bloat. And yes—they have pockets. Fans rave that the luxury loungewear is “a savvy girl-traveler’s best friend” and “indispensable on long flights or lounging with friends.” The brand designs each piece to flatter the figure while providing comfortable coverage. Midnighties isn't just pajamas—it’s sleepwear that fits your life and body so you can relax and feel confident in any cozy setting.
When science and style meet, you get Antonia Saint NY heels engineered with invisible comfort technology that feel more like sneakers than stilettos. The brand’s new summer collection features sleek slingbacks, kitten heels, and strappy sandals designed for all-day wear—from rooftop parties and city strolls to wedding celebrations. At the core of each design is Antonia Saint NY’s patented Slim SoftSurround System, a breakthrough interior structure with plush microfibers, shock-absorbing insoles, and hidden comfort inserts that deliver the support and cushioning of athletic shoes within a refined, feminine silhouette. Among the standout styles is the Tina Party Heel, an elegant kitten heel crafted to keep pace with busy summer schedules, featuring a 3.5-inch block heel for stability, a minimalist toe strap, and sculptural design available in black, gold, jute nappa, and black patent leather. Each pair is handcrafted in Spain using biodegradable sheep and lamb leather, merging luxury craftsmanship with sustainable materials, and offered in inclusive sizing from four through 13. Founded by the co-creator of Thinx period-proof underwear, Antonia Saint NY champions women-focused innovation, merging form, function, and empowerment into every design to create footwear that looks exquisite and feels revolutionary.
Elevate your loved one’s footwear this holiday season with a shoe that combines luxury, comfort, and sustainability in one stylish package: the San Ysidro Slide by Fleks Footwear. A brand best-seller, the San Ysidro Slide in the shade Nightfall is a luxurious shearling slide that’s an instant favorite, offering the perfect off-black hue to complement any outfit. The signature FLEKSfoam midsole, paired with a plush leather sockliner and the softest shearling strap, delivers unmatched comfort and style. Even better, these slides are crafted from B-grade materials that may feature subtle imperfections like scarring or stretch marks. While many brands discard these minor flaws, Fleks Footwear embraces them, breathing new life into materials that would otherwise end up in landfills. These unique marks of character allow the brand to create long-lasting, sustainable products that help reduce waste—resulting in footwear that is both undeniably cool and seriously sustainable. Founded by industry veteran Leah Larson in collaboration with Blumaka, Fleks Footwear is driven by a passion for innovation, circularity, and challenging the status quo. The result? Footwear that’s not just comfortable and chic but also sustainably crafted, revolutionizing the industry. Now, owners can truly look good and feel good—in more ways than one.
Take the hassle out of household cleanup with the EyeVac Air, a smart 2-in-1 air purifier, deodorizer, and touchless stationary vacuum that redefines convenience and cleanliness. Designed to simplify daily messes, it eliminates the need for bending, sweeping, or dustpans; just sweep debris toward the unit and its infrared motion sensors automatically trigger powerful suction. Dirt, pet hair, and dust vanish in seconds while a built-in HEPA filtration system purifies the air, capturing fine particles, allergens, and odors for a cleaner, healthier home. Originally inspired by its predecessor SweepEZ, EyeVac was founded to create a truly hands-free vacuum that efficiently removes dust and debris. After gaining traction in professional salons and beauty spaces in 2007, the brand expanded into the home market with the EyeVac Air as the next evolution in effortless cleaning. As the only 2-in-1 purifier and touchless vacuum, it combines sensor-activated convenience with continuous air purification in a compact, space-saving design. Its sleek aesthetic blends easily into any room, making it a functional and stylish addition to kitchens, living spaces, mudrooms, or pet areas. Always plugged in and ready, it eliminates the hassle of dragging out a bulky vacuum while keeping the air fresh and free of irritants. Perfect for allergy sufferers, pet owners, and busy households, this innovative cleaning solution turns a chore into a quick, satisfying task. Available on Amazon for $199, the EyeVac Air delivers hands-free cleaning, fresher air, and effortless convenience for modern living.
Make a lasting impression on someone special with Lasting Brilliance’s 16 Roses in Black Box or 16 Roses in Chrome Box arrangements. Each option features 16 real roses preserved to stay flawless for up to three years—no watering required. Every bloom is carefully selected for perfect shape and vibrant color, then arranged in an 8-inch by 8-inch by 9-inch box. Choose from a sophisticated black faux-leather design with subtle texture or a dazzling chrome box with a mirror-like silver finish that beautifully catches the light. Whether enhancing home décor or gifting a memorable keepsake, these arrangements are crafted to impress. The preserved flowers never wilt or wither, offering a stress-free way to enjoy nature’s beauty year-round. Backed by more than 40 years of horticultural expertise, Lasting Brilliance delivers A-grade quality roses at an accessible price. These “forever roses” serve as a statement piece and heartfelt gesture—perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays or simply saying “thinking of you.”
Fresh out of gift ideas this holiday season? How about a new set of threads—for the bed, that is. Threadmill Home Linen’s Luxury Supima Cotton Sheets collection brings a touch of everyday luxury to life. Crafted for a heavenly experience, the brand’s 1200-thread-count sheets offer the perfect cozy feel for a restful night’s sleep. These lavish bedding sets are made using 100 percent natural Supima cotton yarns, giving them superior softness and smoothness. They are the epitome of luxury and durability packed into one, with a breathable sateen weave that lends a natural sheen and makes the sheets perfect for every season. Threadmill Home Linen is reshaping what luxury at home means by weaving sustainability into every thread. With a strong commitment to eco-conscious manufacturing, the brand operates in solar-powered factories and has eliminated single-use plastics wherever possible—demonstrating that comfort doesn’t have to come at the expense of the planet or your wallet. From super-comfy bed linens to must-have blankets, create a bedroom you love to escape to without compromise. Conveniently available on Amazon and Walmart.com in various shades and sizes, it’s easy to find eco-friendly linens you’ll feel good about sleeping on or gifting this year.
One of the best ways to experience the holidays is through scent—so why not elevate the season with the ScenTrio Petite Ceramic Wax Warmer by Belle Aroma? This environmentally friendly ceramic warmer can be used with wax melts, essential oils, fragrances and, of course, Belle Aroma’s No-Mess Fragrance Tarts. The company offers curated collections that let you indulge in a wide range of luxury home fragrances that are ideal for every season, filling your space with contemporary elegance and lasting freshness. Imagine stepping inside to the cozy aroma of Apple Orchard, Pumpkin Spice or Evergreen—scents that instantly melt away the stress of the day. It’s holiday season perfection. The ScenTrio Petite Ceramic Wax Warmer features a built-in power timer with four, eight, 12 or 24-hour settings, automatically ensuring your home always smells inviting. Its three temperature levels let you customize fragrance intensity, whether you prefer a subtle hint or a bold burst of scent. Even better, the ScenTrio’s sleek ceramic design adds a stylish touch to any room, complementing your décor while infusing your space with captivating aromas.
Not sure what to get your favorite pet parent this season? Something for their fur baby, of course. Trot Pets’ Complete Bowl Set with Mat is a modern mealtime upgrade that combines form and function in one sleek, all-in-one solution. Designed to make feeding cleaner, healthier and more stylish, this thoughtfully crafted set includes a stainless-steel puzzle slow feeder and water bowl, a no-mess silicone mat and two airtight lids—perfect for storing leftovers or packing food for travel. Available in 12 vibrant colors and multiple sizes for small to large dogs, it blends effortlessly into any home aesthetic while minimizing mealtime mess. The real game-changer? The puzzle slow feeder. Fast eaters are at risk for discomfort, vomiting, choking or even life-threatening bloat. This feeder helps pets slow down and chew properly—promoting better digestion and turning mealtime into a safer, more enjoyable experience. Even better, Trot Pets donates a portion of every sale to Hearts and Bones, a rescue and foster organization committed to finding loving forever homes for pets in need. It’s a gift that gives back in more ways than one.
Introduce your loved one to the power of solar with 4Patriots’ Patriot Power Solar Generator 1200 & Solar Panel—a new, lightweight, portable and affordable solar power generator designed for first-time users, singles and families just beginning their preparedness journey. Weighing just 26 pounds, the Patriot Power 1200 offers more power, 34% longer run times and two-times faster recharging than the company’s flagship 1800 model, all at a significantly lower price. The silent, fume-free 1200-watt model can operate multiple appliances—including a refrigerator—and is safe to use inside the home. According to co-founder and COO Erin Baler, the Patriot Power 1200 can power a 120-watt refrigerator for nine continuous hours; a 200-watt freezer for five hours; a 50-watt portable cooler for 17 hours; a 10-watt LED lantern for 103 hours; and a 5-watt phone charger for 206 hours. Plus, customers receive a free 100-watt solar panel with purchase—a foldable “briefcase” panel that weighs just nine pounds and is easy to carry. Give the gift of peace of mind with a silent, fume-free solar generator ready for when it’s needed most.
Level up your loved one’s travel gear this holiday season with Level8’s Adventurer Check-in Suitcase. The Adventurer Series redefines convenience with its innovative front side-lid opening, allowing for quick access while maximizing packing space. Designed with versatility in mind, the suitcase expands for additional capacity—adding 5 liters to the 20-inch, 7 liters to the 24-inch, and 9 liters to the 28-inch—making it the perfect choice for both weekend getaways and extended trips. Crafted from premium German-made Makrolon polycarbonate, the Adventurer Check-in offers a lightweight yet exceptionally durable build. Dual-spinner wheels with precision ball bearings glide smoothly across any terrain, while the four-stage aluminum wide trolley handle ensures a comfortable grip throughout your journey. Inside, an integrated compression system keeps belongings secure and organized, and the lining—made from 100% RPET recycled polyester—adds a sustainable touch without compromising quality. Security is streamlined with a TSA-approved lock, while Level8’s rigorous quality testing and lifetime warranty (covering shells, wheels, handles, and zippers) provide peace of mind. Available in black, yellow-black, and celadon, this eco-friendly suitcase is a stylish, functional, and dependable travel companion for the modern adventurer.
With record-breaking heat gripping cities across the country, the real question isn’t if you’ll need to cool off—it’s how. Whether you’re commuting in a sweltering subway, working an outdoor shift, road-tripping without AC or powering through a blackout, JisuLife delivers smart, stylish cooling tech that’s earned fans everywhere—from Coachella stages to NBA sidelines. Top picks include the Ultra2 Handheld Fan, a four-in-one powerhouse featuring hurricane-level airflow, a 25-hour battery, built-in flashlight, air pump and power bank. Compact, powerful and travel-ready, it’s available in sleek brown or gray colorways. For hands-free comfort, the Pro1 Neck Fan is a game-changer. With 100 customizable speed settings, whisper-quiet technology and a featherlight, ergonomic build, it offers all-day wear without neck fatigue. Its breathable, adjustable brace prevents stickiness—even in extreme heat. Plus, the Pro1’s electroplated spray surface and high-end metal paint finish make it one of the most stylish personal cooling devices on the market. Perfect for tech lovers, travelers and trendsetters alike, JisuLife’s fans are the ultimate practical-meets-fashionable gift to help them stay cool—no matter how hot things get.
Every athlete knows their workout is only as good as their gear. This holiday season, help your loved one level up their fitness with H2O Audio’s high-performance innovations. Engineered with Real Isolation Performance Technology (RIPT), the RIPT Lite Wireless Headphones are ultra-lightweight—just 3.7 grams per earbud—and deliver premium sound and active noise cancellation through six precision microphones for an immersive listening experience. Whether heading out for a run or powering through a busy day, the ergonomic sport fit ensures they stay secure and comfortable through every movement. Sweatproof with an IPX5 rating, the RIPT Lite offer up to five hours of playtime per charge, plus an extra 30 hours with the sleek portable charging case—so playlists, podcasts, and calls can keep pace with any lifestyle. For underwater athletes, H2O Audio’s Bliss Swim Goggles feature precision-engineered flat-lens technology made from high-quality polycarbonate for an undistorted underwater view that serious swimmers will immediately appreciate. Super-soft silicone gaskets mold comfortably to the face for a reliable seal, while a dual-strap design made from extra-elastic silicone ensures a secure fit. An anti-fog coating keeps lenses clear, and built-in UV protection shields eyes from harsh sunlight. What truly sets the apart from lower-end models is their exceptional durability—crafted to deliver months, if not years, of dependable use. Available in mirrored yellow, clear, and blue lens options, these goggles make the perfect gift for swimmers who demand elite fit, optical clarity, and performance—whether in the pool or open water.
Give the gift of great hair this holiday season with two standout tools from TYME—innovative, stylist-approved essentials designed to deliver flawless results in minutes. The TYME Iron Pro, a super-fast all-in-one curling and straightening tool, heats up in just 55 seconds and creates more than five curl types along with sleek, straight styles. Its 300°–400°F temperature range and titanium plates ensure fast, even heat distribution, helping users achieve long-lasting looks in under 15 minutes. It’s the ultimate do-it-all tool for anyone who wants salon-quality styling with minimal effort. For big, glamorous, high-volume curls that define holiday beauty, the new TYME 2" Curling Iron brings celebrity-level styling into everyday routines. The oversized barrel creates luxurious body and full, bouncy waves—perfect for party season, photo-ready occasions, or anyone who loves a dramatic blowout effect. Offered through The Lauren Ashtyn Collection, these tools reflect a commitment to professional-grade performance and confidence-boosting results. The brand’s curated selection of hot tools is designed to protect hair, reduce damage, and deliver glossy, long-lasting styles whether you're crafting sleek strands, beachy waves, or voluminous curls.
’Tis the season to get active! ONIX’s Recruit Deluxe Composite Pickleball Set is a fantastic, complete package for new players or families who need a convenient, high-quality kit for casual games. This set includes everything needed to hit the court immediately: two composite paddles and four durable pickleball balls. What truly sets the Recruit Deluxe apart from basic, budget-friendly options is its focus on performance. The composite paddle faces are engineered for durability and superior control and comfort, offering beginners a better feel and helping them learn proper technique and improve quickly—far beyond what unresponsive wooden paddles can provide. Stylish, eye-catching graphics reflect ONIX’s commitment to both function and modern design. The four included pickleball balls are built to last, delivering consistent bounce and reliable playability on various surfaces, from courts to driveways. Backed by a 90-day limited manufacturer warranty, the Recruit Deluxe Composite Pickleball Set isn’t just a starter kit—it’s a performance-focused package designed to support players as they begin and grow their pickleball game.
’Tis the season for giving, and what could be better than the gift of luxurious self-care? Herbacin’s special sets offer nature-inspired skin solutions for anyone on your nice list. The Calm & Relax Gift Set is curated to melt away holiday stress and features Wellness Body Milk, Shower Gel and Hand Cream—each infused with the soothing scent of lavender. Enriched with aloe vera, avocado oil and cupuaçu butter, this trio deeply hydrates and nourishes the skin. It’s a beautifully packaged invitation to unwind during the bustling holiday season, with the lavender aroma helping to turn any bathroom into a serene spa. For a gift that adds a festive glow, the Face Care Gift Set delivers essential rejuvenation. It includes a Sensitive Eye Cream and soft makeup towel—perfect for refreshing tired eyes after late-night festivities. Developed with hyaluronic acid and carnosine, the gentle yet powerful formula targets fine lines and boosts skin elasticity for a radiant glow. Organic plant extracts soothe and revitalize, making this set a thoughtful gift for anyone in need of extra pampering. What makes Herbacin’s sets stand out is their commitment to clean beauty: vegan, paraben-free and dermatologically tested—blending German quality with natural ingredients.
Bring the medspa experience home this season with LED Esthetics’ Glotech collection of anti-aging, clinically proven devices. The Glotech Hair Pro leverages cutting-edge red light therapy to combat thinning hair and promote natural growth—all from the comfort of your favorite baseball cap. Using clinically backed wavelengths of red- and near-infrared light, the Hair Pro stimulates scalp circulation, energizes hair follicles and supports fuller, healthier hair in as little as 6-8 weeks, with continued improvement over time. Treatments take just 10 minutes a day, and the ultra-lightweight design fits discreetly into any standard cap, remaining completely undetectable while in use. For those seeking firmer, clearer and more radiant skin, the Glotech Mask Pro offers a sleek, travel-friendly option that delivers professional-level results in only 10 minutes a day. Powered by red, near-infrared and blue light wavelengths, the device targets fine lines, dark spots, sun damage and breakouts. In clinical studies, 98% of users reported healthier, rejuvenated skin; 96% saw reduced sun damage; and 95% noticed more toned skin after completing five treatments per week for four weeks. Worried about necklines? The Glotech Collar Mask is designed to address wrinkles on the neck and décolleté using red- and near-infrared light therapy. This wearable device helps smooth wrinkles, fade dark spots, tighten loose skin and boost natural radiance in as little as three weeks for just 10 minutes a day. Clinically proven wavelengths stimulate collagen production, improve skin elasticity and promote circulation—leaving skin firmer, smoother and more luminous from the comfort of home.
Experience advanced facial therapy from the comfort of home and without the spa-level price tag with Nanoleaf’s innovative facial therapy tools. The brand’s 6 in 1 Wand provides a professional facial right in the palm of your hand. This six-in-one, FDA-cleared device combines red and near-infrared light, blue light, vibration, cooling and heating therapies to target multiple skin concerns—from acne and fine lines to puffiness and redness. Portable, powerful and designed for results, it’s a multitasking hero that will upgrade any wellness routine. Nanoleaf’s LED Light Therapy Face Mask is packed with high-intensity red and near-infrared LEDs that target a wide range of skin concerns and offers clinically proven results that users can both see and feel. Built with seven light therapy modes, the device activates your skin’s natural recovery process—reducing redness, boosting collagen production, supporting circulation and improving overall tone and texture. The LED Light Therapy Face Mask allows owners to continue daily tasks during treatment with its cordless design and without any irritation thanks to the mask’s flexible, medical grade silicone materials. Even more, customers report noticeable skin improvement within two to six weeks of regular use.
Former supermodel Cindy Crawford has become synonymous with timeless beauty—a seemingly unattainable feat. But with her skincare brand, Meaningful Beauty, the Skin Renewing Facial Tool aims to bring the secret to youthful, radiant-looking skin directly into people’s homes. This handheld device combines nine levels of heat with facial massage and red-light therapy to soothe, energize, and enhance skin. The result? Reduced puffiness, improved absorption of serums and creams, and a revitalized appearance. Users can choose from three mode options to customize their experience: massage, red light and heat; red light and heat; or massage and heat. For best results, Meaningful Beauty recommends applying one of its creams or serums to the skin using your fingertips. Then, using small circular motions, glide the device slowly and gently over expression lines around the forehead, mouth and eyes for one to three minutes per targeted area. Use for up to 15 minutes, three to five times a week. Meaningful Beauty’s brand philosophy centers on “age maintenance,” or the belief that it’s never too late and never too early to start implementing consistent skincare and healthy lifestyle habits to achieve a youthful, radiant look.
If you’ve ever dreamed of wandering through the luminous skincare boutiques of Seoul—where innovation meets ritual—Seoul Beauty Club brings that experience straight to your doorstep. This monthly subscription box curates Korea’s most coveted skincare and beauty essentials, many of which have never been available outside of Asia until now. Each Seoul Box is a full-size treasure chest of the country’s true bestsellers—high-performance serums, essences, creams and masks that redefine results-driven skincare. For just $59, members receive over $200 worth of authentic, trending Korean beauty products, shipped directly from Seoul with free international delivery and no tariffs. It’s an effortless way to explore clean, cruelty-free formulations beloved by Korean women, chosen not by algorithms but by real experts on the ground in Seoul. Every order is reviewed by a skincare specialist who ensures each formula complements your personal skin profile and concerns. From anti-aging ampoules to hydrating toners and illuminating creams, Seoul Beauty Club is the modern beauty lover’s passport to glowing, glass-like skin. Thoughtful packaging, meticulous curation and authentic Korean quality make it a luxe self-care indulgence—or the perfect gift for anyone obsessed with skincare that actually works. Experience K-beauty as it’s meant to be: pure, potent and straight from the source.
Let’s face it—everyone needs help with self-regulation from time to time, especially in today’s high-stress world. Now, with Moonbird, customers can do just that—from the palms of their hands. Touted as the world’s first handheld breathing coach, Moonbird is a small, intuitive tool that guides users through slow, science-based breathing exercises to calm both body and mind. It physically expands and contracts in your hand, helping you breathe in rhythm and activate your parasympathetic nervous system—the part of the body responsible for rest and relaxation. Whether between meetings, in bed, or on the go, Moonbird offers an easy, screen-free way to reset. Used by psychologists, therapists, and healthcare professionals across Europe and the U.S., its compact design fits seamlessly into any routine. The tool’s companion app provides real-time biofeedback, including heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), and coherence—showing how your body responds to slower breathing. Still not convinced? A pilot study shows that breathing with Moonbird leads to 37% better sleep quality, 26% longer sleep duration, 32% improved daytime functioning, 28% faster sleep onset, and 30% greater restfulness upon waking. Give the gift of clarity this holiday season with a tangible way to calm the body and mind—while gaining a deeper understanding of the nervous system—all through the power of breath.
Give the gift of customized comfort and more restful sleep with iSense’s FlexiCool Adjustable Pillow. Designed with cross-cut memory foam you can add or remove to achieve ideal firmness and height, this pillow offers personalized spinal alignment and pressure relief for every sleep style. The first thing sleepers will notice is its FlexiCool Technology, which combines a cool-to-the-touch, silky-soft outer cover lined with Dacron aqua fiberfill designed to wick away moisture—keeping you dry and comfortable for a cooler, more restorative night’s sleep. iSense offers further customization with removable foam pieces, allowing you to adjust the pillow’s plushness or firmness to meet anyone’s needs. Other key features include a superior spun-fiber and memory-foam blend for optimal head and neck support; hypoallergenic, dust-mite-resistant materials for a safe sleep environment; and CertiPUR-US-certified foam made without harmful chemicals. Customers can rest easy knowing these customizable pillows are available in both queen and king sizes.
Transport your loved one to a spa-like forest retreat this holiday with Even Keel’s Cedar (Woods) Bath Fizzy Set. Infused with cedarwood, pine, and peppermint essential oils, each cube releases grounding, aromatic steam that evokes the freshness of the woods—transforming an ordinary bath or shower into a restorative escape. Each box includes six fizzies enriched with skin-loving ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, and kaolin clay, which work together to nourish, soothe, and gently cleanse the skin. Versatile and easy to use, the cubes can be dropped into a drawn bath, placed on a dish on the shower floor as a steamer, or left in a misted spot to refresh the bathroom with natural fragrance. Handcrafted in small batches in Brooklyn, Even Keel products are made with responsibly sourced, natural ingredients that reflect the brand’s commitment to a clean, conscious lifestyle. With its minimalist, eco-minded design, the Cedar (Woods) Bath Fizzy Set is a perfect winter self-care essential—bringing balance, warmth, and a touch of nature’s tranquility into everyday wellness.
What better gift to give a loved one this year than fuller-looking hair? The Bomme Rejuvenation Essentials Set offers a complete three-month journey toward healthier, denser hair through a holistic system that pairs targeted supplements with a lightweight, leave-in scalp toner. Together, they’re designed to deliver visible new growth in as little as eight weeks. At the core of both formulas is BLH308, Bomme’s proprietary blend of persimmon leaf, green tea, and sophora fruit extracts. This plant-powered complex works in synergy to nourish from within while providing antioxidant care directly to the scalp. Unlike hormone-blocking treatments, BLH308 gently regulates the enzyme that produces DHT without interfering with testosterone. Clinical trials show that participants who used the supplements and toner alongside the Bomme Revitalizing Scalp Shampoo experienced fewer shed hairs, reduced redness, improved density, and even signs of new growth within two months. For an added boost, Bomme recommends pairing the system with its LED red light device, which enhances absorption and brings biotech-level results to an at-home routine. Developed by Dr. Jong-Moon Jeong, Bomme is a plant-based, science-backed system created to reduce shedding, calm inflammation, and strengthen hair from the inside out—because healthy hair begins with a healthy scalp.
Help make scars a thing of the past this holiday season with NewGel+—the go-to brand for advanced scar care. Its Advanced Medical-Grade Silicone Gel + SPF 30 is the first and only physician-exclusive scar treatment that combines medical-grade silicone with broad-spectrum mineral SPF 30. Designed to improve the appearance of scars while preventing post-surgical hyperpigmentation, it hydrates and protects sensitive skin by softening and flattening scars in sun-exposed areas like the face, neck and chest. This silky, fast-absorbing formula is fragrance-free and made with safer, skin-friendly ingredients such as zinc oxide and silicone. It’s also vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and available in two sizes to suit your needs. For larger surface scars, burns or trauma-related injuries, the NewGel+ Advanced Medical-Grade Extra-Large 10” x 24” Silicone Sheet offers maximum coverage and effectiveness. At 1 millimeter thick, it applies greater pressure than competing sheets—helping optimize healing for serious scars or abrasions. To extend the life and performance of your scar treatment products, the NewGel+ Refresh Foaming Cleanser for Adhesive Scar Product gently removes oils, dirt and dead skin buildup that can interfere with adhesion and results. Whether treating recent scars or long-standing ones, NewGel+ provides physician-trusted solutions that deliver real, visible improvement—just in time for gifting peace of mind and skin confidence this holiday season.
This year’s anti-aging essential, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), is now easier than ever to incorporate into a wellness routine—thanks to Vida Lifescience’s Auro Nutrascience NAD+ Resveratrol Cellular Support Complex. Packaged in convenient, drinkable packets, this supplement can be enjoyed straight or mixed with a beverage, making it a standout holiday gift for anyone focused on health and longevity. Formulated with NAD+ precursors and resveratrol, the complex works to boost cellular energy, support metabolic health, and promote healthy aging. While resveratrol adds powerful antioxidant benefits, NAD+ itself is essential for DNA repair and cellular metabolism—yet natural levels decline dramatically as we age. With Auro Nutrascience, replenishment is as simple as sipping daily, without the need for needles, office visits, or costly treatments. Unlike traditional supplements, this best-seller features a liposomal delivery system—tiny protective spheres that encapsulate nutrients and deliver them directly to cells. The result? Enhanced absorption, greater bioavailability, improved stability, and better tolerance for the digestive system. In other words, science-backed rejuvenation you can take on the go.
In 2025, more people than ever are taking their health seriously—and supplements continue to be a go-to, natural solution for everyday wellness. NBXWellness offers a comprehensive slate of physician-formulated products designed to support the body through the demands of a stressful holiday season. One standout is Blissful Mood, a supplement developed to enhance neurological and nervous system function. Recommended for mood support and healthy stress levels, it helps the body naturally increase serotonin—potentially boosting endorphins, uplifting mood, improving mobility, promoting restful sleep, and even enhancing sexual arousal and satisfaction in women. For physical relief from stress-related strain, Daily Tension Release is a powerful option. This physician-formulated blend supports central nervous system (CNS) health with highly bioavailable ingredients that target key genetic factors (SNPs) involved in neurotransmitter balance and muscle tension. The result? Eased discomfort in areas like the head, neck, jaw and shoulders—while promoting long-term nervous system health. NBXWellness also offers alternative delivery methods for soothing relief. The Calming Cream features a luxurious lavender oil base for optimal skin absorption and fast-acting relaxation. It’s enriched with GABA, an amino acid shown to ease nervousness, stabilize mood, and relax the nervous system. For a different approach, the Calming Pro Powder promotes stress resiliency by supporting neurotransmitter and hormone function—while also helping maintain healthy blood pressure. Whether you’re navigating seasonal stress or building a better year-round wellness routine, NBXWellness’ targeted formulas offer the support you need to feel your best—naturally.
This season, give the special guy in your life a tool to help improve himself and his mental well-being. The book “Grow Up: A Man’s Guide to Masculine Emotional Intelligence” by Owen Marcus tackles the social construct of masculinity and how being told to “grow up and be a man” can often lead modern men to live on the defensive. Even more, this mindset can contribute to personal struggles—including challenges in relationships, at work and in feeling alone while trying to figure everything out. In its pages, Marcus leads readers along an enlightening path toward the authentic self—one that embraces and respects gender and masculinity. He reveals that men aren’t immature or broken; they simply need clarity, purpose, connection and support from other men. Grow Up explores nine stages of development, where readers discover why professional success alone does not fulfill; what may be missing and how to find it; how men inadvertently self-sabotage and how to stop; how to honor and attract women as their authentic selves; how to earn and maintain peer respect; and how understanding one’s own masculine emotional intelligence can lead to a happier, more fulfilling life.
Nothing says happy holidays like a stellar bottle of red. This year’s top contender? The 2022 Mount Veeder Winery Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. Opening with layered notes of baking spices, cedar, fig and black cherry, this cabernet sauvignon offers drinkers brooding red fruit from the first sip, framed by soft yet structured tannins and balanced by moderate acidity. The texture is plush and polished, leading into a long, lingering finish marked by subtle hints of black tea and bramble. The Mount Veeder Winery boasts a unique mountain terroir characterized by higher elevations, steep slopes and cooler temperatures that offer different growing conditions than the Napa Valley floor. This microclimate allows grapes to ripen slowly and evenly, resulting in distinct flavor profiles, including rich, dark fruit, herbal notes and firm tannins that age beautifully. Mount Veeder Winery’s winemaker, John Giannini, strives to capture the evolution of the structure and intensity of the mountain vines while reflecting the rugged appellation and sanctity of the land. The 2022 Mount Veeder Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon will impress your guests, make the perfect gift for the wine lover on your nice list and complement the hearty dishes synonymous with the holidays.
Penfolds brings two standout bottles to the holiday table this year, each reflecting the brand’s legacy of innovation and its bold cross-hemisphere winemaking approach. A global icon known for craftsmanship and multi-regional excellence, Penfolds began its California journey in 1998 when vine cuttings from its historic South Australian vineyards were planted in the western hemisphere. That vision ultimately evolved into today’s California Collection—wines that honor place while showcasing Penfolds’ unmistakable style. Bin 600 2022 California Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz is a lush, fruit-forward blend that balances dark cassis and blackberry with warm spice and a plush, velvety texture. Its structure and richness make it an effortless companion to holiday entertaining—pairing beautifully with roasted meats, glazed vegetables, and festive seasonal sides. For those seeking a more classic Napa expression with Penfolds character, Bin 704 2022 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon delivers boysenberry color, lifted cassis and plum aromas, and layers of nutmeg, sage, and dried tobacco. Fine-grained tannins and bright acidity create a polished, generous palate that complements herb-driven dishes, hearty winter fare, and celebratory gatherings throughout the season. Together, these two wines showcase Penfolds’ mastery of blending heritage with modernity—offering depth, elegance, and a sense of occasion worthy of any holiday celebration.
Raise a glass this holiday season with the award-winning wines of Israel—where ancient tradition meets modern innovation. Representing more than 40 wineries across the country, the Israeli Wine Producers Association (IWPA) showcases one of the world’s fastest-growing wine regions. From the sun-drenched Negev Desert to the cool mountain air of Galilee, Israeli winemakers craft reds, whites and rosés that rival the world’s finest. Sustainability and precision guide their approach, with many pioneering advanced drip-irrigation and eco-conscious techniques that enhance grape quality and expression of terroir. Drip irrigation delivers water directly to the root zone via targeted emitters, an essential technique in Israel’s arid climate. This method enhances grape quality by regulating vine stress, improving sugar concentration and enabling data-driven water management integrated with sensors, IoT and AI. IWPA wines are available at liquor stores across the U.S., appealing to a wide range of palates and budgets. Whether gifting or entertaining, Israeli wines bring depth, character and a story thousands of years in the making.
The ultimate entertainer deserves home essentials that blend quality, beauty, and functionality, and Woodenhouse delivers with timeless designs that elevate every kitchen. The Charcuterie Board with Tray is a complete bamboo cheese platter set built for effortless entertaining, featuring a large smooth-finish board, cheese utensils, a fruit tray, two bowls, slate labels with chalk, and a cheese guidebook. Perfect for arranging cheeses, meats, fruits, and snacks, it’s both durable and elegant, with gift-ready packaging ideal for food lovers. Another standout, the Wooden Salad Bowl Set, includes three handmade wooden bowls in large, medium, and small sizes. Crafted from premium wood with a wavy, graceful design, these bowls add natural warmth and rustic charm to any table, ideal for salads, fruits, popcorn, or as decorative accents. For everyday use, the 10-Piece Wooden Cooking Utensils Set is made from 100% natural teak wood and includes a full range of spoons, spatulas, ladles, and servers. Lightweight, heat-resistant, and safe for nonstick cookware, the utensils are durable, beautiful, and built to last without scratching or reacting with food. Completing the lineup, the Bamboo Cutting Board Set offers three eco-friendly boards in large, medium, and small sizes with a matching holder. Crafted from premium bamboo, each board resists scratches and moisture, with deep juice grooves to keep counters clean. From cooking to hosting, Woodenhouse combines craftsmanship, sustainability, and classic design to bring effortless style and utility to every kitchen.
Spread the joy of the season with Supermarket Italy’s Christmas Spirit Gift Basket—a luxurious assortment of authentic Italian sweets perfect for holiday gifting. Each basket is beautifully curated with classic favorites like Baci Perugina dark chocolate truffles, La Florentine torrone, Toschi Baba in Rum, Niederegger marzipan and Borgo de’ Medici nougat infused with lime limoncello. Founded in 2009 as a family-owned business, Supermarket Italy has become a trusted leader in imported Italian and European goods by sourcing items from the highest-quality vendors overseas. The brand’s mission has always been to bring as many authentic Italian and European goods as possible to American homes. From world-class DOP Italian meats to top-tier Italian beauty products, Supermarket Italy is the U.S.’s one-stop shop for high-quality items from the motherland and beyond. The brand also sources globally and boasts a constantly evolving international catalog. Thoughtfully packed to capture the warmth and indulgence of an Italian Christmas, this festive basket is an elegant way to share holiday cheer with family, friends or clients. Available for $79.99 for businesses.
Bring artistry to your holiday table with A Dutch Masterpiece’s Rembrandt 12-Month PDO Gouda—a cheese as refined as the painting that inspired it. Crafted with milk from North Holland and certified with the coveted PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) seal, this Gouda is aged 12 months to develop a smooth, firm texture and a bold, caramel-kissed flavor with delicate crystallization. The result is a beautifully balanced cheese that pairs effortlessly with fine wines, charcuterie or festive gatherings. Inspired by the renowned heritage and craftsmanship of Dutch masters, the founders created a premium range of four matured cheeses named for Rembrandt, Vincent van Gogh, Johannes Vermeer and Frans Hals. The Dutch Masterpiece collection has received numerous international awards, with both Rembrandt (2004) and Vermeer (2012) earning “Best Cheese in the World” at the World Championship Cheese Contest in the U.S. The Rembrandt 12-Month PDO Gouda captures the rich tradition of Dutch cheesemaking—an edible work of art worthy of any holiday spread.
Need stocking stuffer ideas this holiday? Craize’s Everything Crackers have you covered. The perfect blend of flavor, crunch and clean ingredients, Craize’s toasted crackers bring a modern twist to snacking with their fire-griddled (never fried or baked) preparation that gives them their signature snappy texture. The Everything flavor is a crowd favorite—sesame and poppy seeds mixed with garlic and onion for a savory, bagel-inspired bite that pairs perfectly with dips, cheeses or charcuterie boards. Other delicious flavors include Sweet Corn, Guava, Coconut and Jalapeño Lime. Founder Leo Cotter spent five years perfecting a formula that transforms the traditional Latin American arepa into an everyday snack cracker. These vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, allergen-friendly chip-cracker hybrids make a wholesome and delicious addition to holiday gatherings or a stocking stuffer with a healthy edge. Craize crackers are available individually, as variety boxes or via build-your-own-box options online or in select stores nationwide.
Make holiday cooking easier (and more joyful) with Dorot Gardens’ Pre-Portioned Garlic, Onions and Herb Packs—the kitchen hack every home cook needs. These fresh, flash-frozen herbs and vegetables are perfectly pre-portioned into pop-out cubes with no chopping, peeling or measuring required. Dorot Gardens’ cubes lock in nutrients and flavor, helping you cook faster and cleaner without sacrificing taste. Customers can choose from garlic, ginger, basil, cilantro, onions, turmeric, parsley and dill, with each package containing 16 flash-frozen cubes. Available in grocery stores nationwide, Dorot Gardens begins in the field: crops are harvested at peak freshness and flash-frozen within 90 minutes to preserve flavor and nutrients. While the initial harvest moves quickly, once frozen, the products maintain “just-picked” taste for up to two years—making holiday cooking and everyday meals easier, fresher and more flavorful.
Build sweet memories this holiday season with Manischewitz’s Chanukah House Cookie Kit—a festive twist on the classic gingerbread-house tradition. This hands-on kit includes everything needed to create a blue-and-white Chanukah-themed cookie house, complete with pre-baked vanilla cookies, icing, candy decorations and a base for easy assembly. Perfect for families, friends or classroom celebrations, the Chanukah House Cookie Kit brings creativity and tradition together as a joyful centerpiece for the Festival of Lights. It is certified kosher dairy by the Orthodox Union and is peanut- and tree-nut-free. Manischewitz has been making traditional Jewish foods since 1888, beginning with Rabbi Dov Behr Manischewitz’s small matzo bakery in Cincinnati. After inventing the first square matzo and expanding production, the brand became a cornerstone of Jewish cuisine in America. In 2019, Manischewitz joined Kayco Kosher Foods, returning to its family-run roots with a renewed commitment to Jewish heritage, culinary innovation and community. With a modern rebrand, new products and vibrant new identity, Manischewitz continues a 130-year-plus legacy of excellence and celebration.
Add a little heat to your holiday spread with Gayo Azul’s Chili Pepper Slices—the perfect blend of creamy, buttery cheese and a subtle kick of spice. Made with fresh whole milk and inspired by authentic Hispanic flavors, these convenient slices melt beautifully and are ideal for burgers, sandwiches or grilled paninis. Gayo Azul traces its roots to the Caribbean in the 1950s, when Dutch cheeses became popular in the region for their shelf stability. In the 1960s, the brand entered the U.S. market through family-owned shops and has since expanded across the southeastern United States, with continued national growth underway. Known for authenticity, premium quality and exceptional flavor, Gayo Azul offers products ranging from creamy red-wax Gouda to versatile queso blanco. Its Chili Pepper Slices deliver smooth texture and mild chili warmth, making them a standout addition to cheese boards and holiday entertaining—bringing festive flair and flavor to every table.
We all know that come January 2, we’re in need of a little detox to clean out all the holiday indulgence. Help your loved one jump-start their clean-eating kick with a splash of color and vitality courtesy of Wonder Juice’s Cold-Pressed Juices—the brand that turns wellness into a refreshing indulgence. With 11 vibrant flavors across three varieties—Wonder Beet, Wonder Melon and Wonder Lemon—each blend delivers pure, organic goodness with no added water or sugar. From energizing Beet and Lemon Ginger to cooling Watermelon Cucumber Basil and zesty Lemon Basil Jalapeño, every bottle offers a hydrating boost packed with natural nutrients and antioxidants. Why Wonder Juice? The company uses 100 percent organic ingredients; is USDA organic and Non-GMO Project Verified; contains only 110 calories or less per bottle; and is perfect for refreshing drinks, smoothie bases and mocktail mixers. The company also ensures ethical wages and fair treatment for farmers, is Kosher-certified and maintains a commitment to sustainability—making Wonder Juice as good for the planet as it is for its customers. Perfect for gifting or staying refreshed during holiday festivities, Wonder Juice brings all-natural vitality to every occasion.
One of the best ways to show someone you care is through food—so what better gift this season than The Iberian Table: Healthy Cooking Secrets from the Land of Longevity? This guide blends modern science with centuries-old Mediterranean wisdom, inspired by Spain’s remarkable record of health and longevity—home to María Branyas, the world’s oldest woman. Author and fine artist Robin Keuneke reveals how simple, nourishing ingredients like olive oil, legumes and yogurt can transform everyday eating into a life-enhancing ritual. While this is Keuneke’s third book, The Iberian Table is her first dedicated to the Spanish Mediterranean diet and includes more than 100 recipes crafted for American home kitchens. Keuneke has been featured on nationally syndicated radio programs in the U.S. and Canada discussing women’s health, and served as food editor for Total Health Magazine, where her recipes and articles appeared regularly. More than a cookbook, The Iberian Table celebrates the joy, community and balance that define Spanish Mediterranean living—making it an inspiring gift for food lovers, home cooks and wellness enthusiasts seeking a longer, more vibrant life.
Transform unused backyard space into something extraordinary with an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU). Whether you’re envisioning a serene home office, a creative studio, a private guest suite, or a full secondary residence, ADUs offer modern homeowners unmatched flexibility, comfort, and value. With MaxableSpace.com—the leading resource for building ADUs, casitas, and tiny homes—you can turn your vision into reality with expert guidance every step of the way. From zoning and permitting to design inspiration and contractor matching, Maxable simplifies what can otherwise be a complex process. These aren’t just backyard buildings—they’re fully customized, high-functioning extensions of your lifestyle. Whether detached or attached, prefab or built from scratch, today’s ADUs redefine what’s possible in small-space living. Add income potential, increase property value, and create a space that truly works for you—with help from the experts who make ADU dreams happen every day.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.