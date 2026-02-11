Strutt ev¹ Debuts at CES 2026 as Future of Intelligent Personal Mobility
A New Vision for Movement: Personal Mobility Meets Intelligent Design
Mobility is undergoing a quiet revolution, one that’s less about horsepower and more about human-centered intelligence combined with artificial intelligence. At CES 2026, that shift was on full display with the debut of the Strutt ev¹. This compact, intelligent personal vehicle captured the attention of futurists, tech investors, and mobility designers alike.
The ev¹ isn’t a car, nor is it a scooter. It exists in a new category altogether: a robotics-powered mobility companion engineered for everyday environments, indoors and out. Created by Singapore-based Strutt Inc., the ev¹ received the coveted CES Best of Innovation Award for Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, alongside a Red Dot: Luminary for industrial design—proof that form and function, when guided by precision engineering, can define the future of movement.
CES 2026 Spotlights Robotics-Powered Transport for the Real World
While most mobility brands at CES 2026 focused on electrification and infotainment upgrades, Strutt stood out by targeting something more essential: human independence. Designed for aging populations, busy urbanites, and those navigating limited mobility, the ev¹ delivers an intuitive driving experience backed by advanced robotics and automotive technology.
It’s compact enough to maneuver through elevators, sidewalks, or even airports, yet stable and powerful enough to handle inclines, uneven terrain, and daily commutes. With live demos across CES Unveiled, Pepcom Digital, and the show floor at Booth 53413, attendees watched as the ev¹ auto-adjusted to slopes, identified hazards in real time, and demonstrated its responsive, obstacle-aware movement in crowded spaces. These aren’t theoretical use cases; they’re refined capabilities built from rigorous, user-tested engineering.
The Strutt Design Language: Form That Follows Everyday Function
Strutt’s design philosophy is grounded in one key principle: mobility technology must support life as it’s lived. That means no steep learning curve, no intimidating interfaces, and no trade-offs between functionality and aesthetics. The ev¹ features an approachable, sculptural frame inspired by high-end furniture design and personal robotics. Soft lines, a low profile, and intelligent lighting make it visually accessible while housing powerful hardware beneath the surface. More than its form, though, the magic is in its intelligence. The ev¹ uses spatial recognition and path prediction to anticipate user needs, whether that’s detecting a curb or slowing near pedestrian traffic. It doesn’t just follow commands. It adapts.
Super Early Bird Access Signals Market Readiness and User Demand
Following the CES showcase, Strutt opened its Super Early Bird access window, offering limited pre-orders for early supporters. What sets this apart from a typical pre-launch campaign is Strutt’s “Co-Designer Rewards” program. Instead of passive buyers, early adopters become part of the product development lifecycle, offering feedback, receiving beta software updates, and shaping the final production model.
In return, they gain priority delivery, exclusive discounts, and access to community events around the ev¹’s global rollout. It’s a model more common in premium tech launches than in mobility, and it reflects the brand’s confidence in both the product and the people it serves. By folding its earliest customers into its core innovation loop, Strutt is treating mobility not just as a service, but as a relationship.
From Assistive Tech to Aspirational Gear: A Category All Its Own
The luxury of the ev¹ lies not in indulgence, but in autonomy. It reflects a fundamental shift in how personal vehicles are conceived, not as status objects, but as lifestyle enhancers. For some, it may act as a stylish mobility aid, replacing clunky alternatives with something intuitive and attractive. For others, especially in urban environments, a smart alternative to car ownership is allowing seamless point-to-point movement without traffic, parking, or maintenance headaches. In that sense, the ev¹ is part of a growing wave of lifestyle robotics: products that straddle the line between utility and desirability.
Where traditional assistive technologies have often been medicalized or utilitarian, the ev¹ positions itself confidently as aspirational gear; sleek, elegant, and engineered for joy.
A Company Poised for Global Impact With Precision and Restraint
Strutt’s quiet rise isn’t accidental. Founded in Singapore and operating across APAC and North America, the company has deliberately avoided overexposure in favor of product-led momentum. It’s rare to see a new entrant in mobility win CES innovation honors before mass production, but Strutt’s approach is equal parts robotics research lab and industrial design studio. has produced something more polished than most late-stage startups.
Their roadmap is deliberately narrow, with the ev¹ as the flagship proof of concept. That focus, combined with global manufacturing partnerships and early regulatory planning, suggests Strutt is preparing not just for launch, but for longevity. In a sector known for hype and vaporware, that discipline is both refreshing and promising.
The Future Rolls Lightly: What Strutt Says About the Next Decade
If the automobile defined the 20th century, and micromobility reshaped the 2010s, then intelligent personal mobility, autonomous, compact, and human-aware, could be the defining innovation of the next decade. The Strutt ev¹ arrives not as a futuristic prototype but as a viable, working response to real-life needs. Its presence at CES 2026 signals more than a product debut. It points to a broader cultural and technological shift, where movement itself becomes adaptive, responsive, and elegantly personal. And if Strutt’s vision holds, the future doesn’t roar… it rolls.
