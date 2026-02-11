Strutt ev¹ Debuts at CES 2026 as Future of Intelligent Personal Mobility

The luxury of the ev¹ lies not in indulgence, but in autonomy. It reflects a fundamental shift in how personal vehicles are conceived, not as status objects, but as lifestyle enhancers. For some, it may act as a stylish mobility aid, replacing clunky alternatives with something intuitive and attractive. For others, especially in urban environments, a smart alternative to car ownership is allowing seamless point-to-point movement without traffic, parking, or maintenance headaches. In that sense, the ev¹ is part of a growing wave of lifestyle robotics: products that straddle the line between utility and desirability.