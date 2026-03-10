The AI Energy Crisis and the Supersonic Turbine Solution Powering the Future of Data Centers

Many of the turbines currently used to power hyperscale data centers are known as aeroderivative turbines. These machines are essentially jet engines adapted to generate electricity rather than propulsion. While this design allows them to be compact and modular, their underlying architecture was originally designed for high-altitude aircraft environments. Aircraft engines operate in extremely cold temperatures where the air can reach negative fifty degrees Fahrenheit. When those same engines are used at ground level in hot climates, their performance can decline significantly.