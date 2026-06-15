The Evolution of Fathers on TV and Their Father's Day Gifts

“I want a REALLY good cup of coffee in the morning on Father’s Day and every day,” so say 15 out of the 18 fathers polled. His gift should be the De’Longhi Rivelia. Like placing a café on the Kitchen Counter, it is a gift he will cherish. What sets the Rivelia apart is its unique ability to adapt to different coffee beans, remember personal preferences of each member of the family, and prepare café-style beverages at the touch of a button. Espresso, Americano, flat white, bold, cappuccino, iced coffee, latte and more. And everything works!