GFiber and Quext Bring 3 Gig Fiber and Wi-Fi 7 to Irvine's Pacifica Place Apartments

GFiber and Quext have launched a managed network at Irvine Company's 896-unit Pacifica Place, pairing 3 Gig symmetrical fiber with Wi-Fi 7 for the first time at a multifamily property.
New residents get "Instant On Connectivity": full internet access before they finish unpacking, set up through the Quext app.
A single app also controls thermostats and Bluetooth smart-lock access, and follows each resident's private network across common areas.
Irvine Company calls it the first property to offer 3 Gig and Wi-Fi 7 enabled instantly at move-in; nearly 75% of renters consider pre-installed Wi-Fi an important amenity, per the National Multifamily Housing Council.
Pacifica Place, Irvine Company's 896-unit community in the Irvine Spectrum District, is now running on what GFiber and Quext call the first managed network to pair 3 Gig symmetrical fiber with Wi-Fi 7 at a multifamily property. The pitch is less about raw speed and more about removing the friction that usually comes with moving in.
New residents open the Quext app to set up a secure Personal Area Network and get online within seconds, before they have unboxed their belongings. That private network then follows them across the property's common areas, so the connection at the pool or the clubhouse is the same one they have inside their unit, rather than a shared public signal.
Beyond Wi-Fi, residents use the same Quext app to manage their thermostat and unlock doors via Bluetooth on iOS or Android. Prospective residents get a preview version of the same system: a self-guided tour with guest Wi-Fi access, built on Irvine Company's Tour Guide app using Quext's API.
"By partnering with GFiber and Quext, we're proud to be the first location to offer a 3 Gig and Wi-Fi 7 solution where connectivity can be enabled instantly upon move-in, ensuring our residents enjoy a seamless, premium smart home experience."
Jinda Reining, Vice President at Irvine Company
John Keib, GFiber's Chief Technology and Product Officer, framed it as a shift in how internet reaches apartment communities generally:
"This launch represents a transformational shift in how the internet is delivered to multi-family communities. By delivering a personal network with a multi-gig fiber connection to every apartment home at Pacifica Place powered by the latest Wi-Fi, we're setting a new standard for resident experience and eliminating connectivity friction from day one."
John Keib, GFiber's Chief Technology and Product Officer
For renters at the top end of the multifamily market, connectivity has become an amenity worth marketing on its own, and Pacifica Place is positioning itself as the first to combine multi-gig fiber and Wi-Fi 7 in one instant-on system rather than layering the two on top of each other.
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