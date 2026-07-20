Inside ECD's Range Rover Classic Restomod, Built Over 2,200 Hours

ECD Auto Design, a Florida-based restoration house, builds custom Range Rover Classic restomods across three trim levels.
Pricing starts at $169,995 for the Retro trim, $179,995 for Custom, and $249,995 for Signature.
Each build takes roughly 2,200 to 2,500 working hours, or about 12 to 14 months, to complete.
ECD offers more than 2 million possible configurations across interior materials, infotainment, and performance upgrades.
The Range Rover Classic, one of the most recognizable luxury SUVs ever built, is getting a second life through ECD Auto Design, a Florida-based restoration house that rebuilds each vehicle by hand while adding modern performance and technology underneath the original body.
ECD's Range Rover Classic program runs across three tiers: Retro, starting at $169,995; Custom, starting at $179,995; and Signature, starting at $249,995. Across all three, the approach is the same: preserve the SUV's original British styling and character while rebuilding the mechanicals, materials, and technology to a modern standard. ECD has built its reputation on the same process with Land Rover Defenders, and it applies the same handcrafted rebuild to the Range Rover Classic.
Each Range Rover Classic restomod takes roughly 2,200 to 2,500 working hours, or 12 to 14 months, from teardown to delivery. With more than 2 million possible configurations across leather selections, infotainment systems, engine upgrades, and performance modifications, ECD treats each build as a bespoke commission rather than a production run.
A restomod program built on measured build times and tiered, published pricing gives ECD a level of transparency that's uncommon in a niche where custom builds are often quoted case by case, and it signals the company is positioning the Range Rover Classic program as a standing product line rather than a one-off specialty project.
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