Artificial intelligence has become one of Hollywood's most polarizing topics, with many creatives worried that new technology could replace the people behind the camera. London-based content studio Particle 6 is making a different argument. Rather than treating AI as a replacement for filmmakers, the award-winning company believes the future belongs to productions where experienced directors, writers, editors, and artists work alongside AI specialists.
That philosophy is taking center stage with the announcement of Misaligned, the studio's first full-length feature film and the first starring role for its original AI actor, Tilly Norwood. More than a technological showcase, the project is also being designed as a real-world training ground where traditional film professionals can learn AI production techniques while contributing the storytelling skills that technology alone cannot replicate.
Tilly Norwood has already become the face of Particle 6's growing portfolio of AI-generated productions, but Misaligned marks her biggest role yet. The comedy-drama follows Tilly inside the fictional "Tillyverse," a surreal digital world existing somewhere in the cloud. Unlike human characters, she has no physical body, childhood memories, or personal experiences. Instead, she understands existence through the vast collection of humanity's knowledge. Her journey takes an unexpected turn after meeting a rogue bot from the dark web that convinces her to abandon her built-in guardrails.
As she develops ambitions, emotions, and desires of her own, Tilly becomes increasingly human while also confronting uncomfortable questions about identity, authenticity, and the ethical burden of being created from humanity's collective experiences. Particle 6 says the film blends comedy with deeper themes surrounding artificial intelligence and self-awareness.
Particle 6 founder and CEO Eline van der Velden says months of experimentation have reinforced one important lesson: AI may accelerate production, but compelling storytelling still depends on human judgment. According to the company, creating emotionally engaging narrative films requires experienced filmmakers who understand pacing, performance, editing, visual language, and audience connection.
Rather than replacing those skills, AI expands the creative toolbox available to professionals already working in film and television. The studio has already retrained its team of more than 30 creatives, technologists, actors, and filmmakers to become fluent in AI-assisted production.
With Misaligned, that approach extends beyond the company itself by inviting established industry professionals to join the production while receiving hands-on mentorship in emerging AI workflows, creating a collaborative model that could influence how future productions integrate artificial intelligence into mainstream filmmaking.
Before announcing Misaligned, Particle 6 spent months producing experimental scenes featuring Tilly Norwood to answer practical questions about AI storytelling. Could today's tools create emotionally engaging scripted drama? Could an AI performer sustain audience interest across a feature-length narrative?
And perhaps most importantly, could professional filmmakers successfully adapt their existing creative skills to AI-assisted production? Those experiments attracted interest from established entertainment professionals, including Hollywood directors, costume designers, composers, and other creatives eager to understand how artificial intelligence fits within traditional production pipelines.
According to the studio, those collaborations demonstrated that AI functions best when paired with experienced creative teams rather than operating independently. The company believes future productions will increasingly combine conventional filmmaking techniques with AI-assisted workflows, allowing professionals to focus more heavily on storytelling while technology streamlines portions of the production process.
Founded in 2015 by Eline van der Velden, whose background combines comedy and physics, Particle 6 has grown into an award-winning content studio producing television, digital campaigns, commercials, and AI-generated entertainment. The company says its work has accumulated more than one billion views across projects for organizations including the BBC, Sky, Hearst Networks, and Amazon Prime.
Following the launch of its AI talent division, Xicoia, in 2025, Tilly Norwood emerged as the studio's flagship virtual performer and original intellectual property. While Misaligned remains in early development and additional collaborators have yet to be announced, the production represents more than another AI experiment. It reflects a growing belief within parts of the entertainment industry that artificial intelligence is unlikely to replace talented filmmakers. Instead, those willing to learn new tools may discover entirely new ways to tell stories that combine decades of creative experience with rapidly evolving technology.
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