Tillyverse AI Feature Film Misaligned Gives Traditional Filmmakers a New Role

Following the launch of its AI talent division, Xicoia, in 2025, Tilly Norwood emerged as the studio's flagship virtual performer and original intellectual property. While Misaligned remains in early development and additional collaborators have yet to be announced, the production represents more than another AI experiment. It reflects a growing belief within parts of the entertainment industry that artificial intelligence is unlikely to replace talented filmmakers. Instead, those willing to learn new tools may discover entirely new ways to tell stories that combine decades of creative experience with rapidly evolving technology.