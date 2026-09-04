OKAPA: The Luxury Water Bottle With More Than 70 Patents

There are luxury products that announce their price immediately, and then there are objects that make you wonder why they cost so much. OKAPA belongs firmly in the second category. At $350 for a 500-milliliter bottle, it is unquestionably an expensive way to carry water. But the company is not really selling water storage. It is selling an obsessive approach to engineering, materials, hygiene, and design. OKAPA says its development involved eight years of research and development, more than 10,000 prototypes, and more than 70 utility and design patents worldwide. That is a remarkable amount of engineering attention directed at an object most of us buy for twenty dollars or less. The interesting question is whether a water bottle can become a legitimate luxury object simply by making every component matter.