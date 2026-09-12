Elephants May Have Names, And AI Is Helping Us Hear Them

Calling these sounds "names" is convenient, but scientists are appropriately cautious about what that word means. We do not know that an elephant has an abstract concept of a name identical to the human concept. We do know that the research found individually specific acoustic information associated with particular receivers, and that elephants behaved differently when exposed to calls originally directed toward themselves. That is enough to challenge some longstanding assumptions about animal communication. Language is often treated as a defining human characteristic because humans use arbitrary symbols to refer to people, objects, concepts, and relationships. If elephants independently developed a system involving arbitrary vocal labels for individuals, it suggests that some of the building blocks associated with sophisticated communication may evolve in other species under different circumstances. The discovery does not make elephants human. It does something more interesting. It gives us another example of intelligence arriving at a surprisingly sophisticated solution to the problem of communicating within a complex social world.