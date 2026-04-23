Understanding Radar Technology for Industrial Applications

Radar, an acronym for Radio Detection and Ranging, is a non-contact sensing technology that uses radio waves to determine the presence, direction, distance, and speed of objects. Unlike optical sensors that rely on visible light, or ultrasonic sensors that use sound waves, radar utilizes electromagnetic waves. These waves can penetrate many materials, making radar sensors highly effective in environments where other technologies struggle.

The core principle involves emitting a radio wave and then analyzing the echoes that return after reflecting off an object. By measuring the time it takes for the echo to return, the sensor can accurately calculate the distance to the object. Modern radar sensors often employ sophisticated techniques like Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) to achieve precise measurements even in complex scenarios.