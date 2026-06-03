How Technology Is Changing the Auto Repair Experience for Luxury Car Owners

For a long time, there was a defensible reason to take your Cadillac to the dealer even when you knew the work could be done cheaper down the street.

It wasn't the mechanics. Plenty of independent shops had technicians who'd forgotten more about a Northstar than most service advisors will ever learn. It was everything around the mechanics. The coffee in the waiting room. The loaner. The glass-walled service bay. The service advisor who actually called you back. The printed multi-point inspection with the little green and yellow bubbles.

That was the trade. Pay more, get the polish.

Here's what's changed. The polish isn't exclusive anymore. And in a lot of cases, the independents are now doing it better than the dealerships they were trying to catch up to.