Why Cyber Resilience Has Become a Boardroom Priority

Several major cyber incidents in recent years have demonstrated the real-world consequences of inadequate preparation.

The cyber attack that affected the British Library in late 2023 disrupted services for months, affecting access to digital resources and internal operations. In 2024, the ransomware attack on pathology provider Synnovis caused significant disruption across multiple NHS organisations in London, leading to delays in appointments and medical procedures. Both incidents served as reminders that cyber attacks can create operational consequences far beyond the IT department.

Business leaders have taken notice. Rather than focusing solely on preventing attacks, organisations are increasingly investing in their ability to detect, contain and recover from incidents when they occur.

This represents an important evolution in thinking. Most security professionals now accept that no organisation can guarantee complete protection from every threat. The focus has shifted towards resilience and recovery.