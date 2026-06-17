Top 5 Cheapest POS Systems in Australia 2026

POSApt, Square, Zeller, Zettle and SumUp are among the cheapest POS systems in Australia in 2026, offering low upfront costs, free software options and affordable payment processing for small businesses, cafés, restaurants and retailers.

However, the cheapest POS system is not always the one with the lowest monthly fee. Hardware costs, merchant fees, online ordering fees, loyalty programs, inventory management features and payment processing charges can significantly impact the total cost of running a POS system.

Many business owners make the mistake of looking only at the monthly software subscription. A POS system that appears free may end up costing thousands of dollars more each year through higher transaction fees or expensive feature upgrades. On the other hand, a POS system with a monthly fee may actually save money if it provides lower merchant rates, flexible hardware options and more features included as standard.

In this guide, we compare POSApt, Square, Zeller, Zettle and SumUp based on the costs that matter most to Australian businesses in 2026.