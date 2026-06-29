Crypto License in Panama: What Founders Actually Get in 2026

Panama keeps showing up on shortlists for crypto entrepreneurs, and for understandable reasons: a US-dollar economy, a territorial tax system, fast company formation, and a regulator that has historically taken a hands-off view of digital assets. But the phrase "crypto license in Panama" hides a detail that catches a lot of founders off guard — Panama does not actually issue one.
There is no dedicated Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) permit, no standalone "crypto exchange license," and no government certificate you wait months to receive. What exists instead is a model built around a registered Panamanian company plus a real anti-money-laundering framework. Understanding that distinction is the difference between a structure that banks will work with and one that gets rejected at the first compliance review.
When advisers and marketing pages talk about a Panama crypto license, they are using shorthand. In practice, launching a crypto business in Panama means two things happening in parallel: incorporating a company — most commonly a Sociedad Anónima (S.A.) — and building an AML/CFT compliance program aligned with Panama's Law 23 of 2015 and the expectations of the country's Financial Analysis Unit (UAF).
That compliance-based approach is the whole point. Instead of a license that gatekeeps entry, Panama supervises what you do and how you do it. You incorporate, you stand up your KYC and transaction-monitoring procedures, and you begin operating — provided you meet the AML obligations that apply to any business handling client assets or facilitating financial transactions.
Most projects use one of three corporate vehicles. The S.A. is the default for active operations — exchanges, wallets, payment processing, token issuance — because it offers flexible governance and allows 100% foreign ownership. A Specialized Financial Institution (SFI) gives a higher level of regulatory recognition under the supervision of the Superintendency of Banks (SBP), which can help with banking relationships at the cost of additional requirements. A Private Interest Foundation, which has no shareholders, is used for asset protection and holding token treasuries rather than for active commercial work. It is common for a single project to pair an S.A. for operations with a Foundation for treasury.
"The word 'license' sets the wrong expectation," says Dmitry Malyshev, Lawyer & Client Success Manager at Fintech Simple. "There is no permit to chase. What actually determines whether your business works is the quality of your AML framework and the documentation behind it. Founders who treat compliance as a formality discover the hard way that it's the thing standing between them and a bank account."
The appeal comes down to a handful of structural advantages that are genuinely hard to match elsewhere.
Tax. Panama runs a territorial tax system, which means only income earned inside the country is taxed — at a 25% corporate rate. For a crypto business serving international clients, the bulk of revenue is foreign-sourced and therefore exempt. There is no capital gains tax on crypto, no VAT on crypto transactions, and no dividend tax on foreign-sourced distributions. For globally oriented businesses, the effective corporate tax burden often lands close to zero.
Speed and cost. Incorporation typically takes one to two weeks. Add AML policy development and bank or EMI onboarding, and most companies are operational within three to six weeks. Compared with four to nine months for a MiCA license in the EU, or six to eighteen months for US state-by-state money-transmitter licensing, the gap is substantial. Costs follow the same pattern — Panama setups run in the low thousands of euros rather than the six-figure budgets MiCA demands.
No minimum capital. Panamanian law sets no minimum share capital, unlike the €50,000–150,000 thresholds under MiCA. Banks will still want to see source-of-funds documentation and an initial deposit, but that is a banking expectation, not a regulatory floor.
Privacy. Shareholder names are not public — only the three required directors appear in the Public Registry. Ultimate beneficial owner information is held by the registered agent under Law 129 of 2020 and disclosed only on a formal legal request.
Location. Sitting between North and South America with a dollar-based economy, Panama is a natural base for Latin American and Caribbean markets and removes currency-exchange friction for dollar-denominated businesses.
Panama's history with crypto legislation is worth knowing, because it explains why the country still has no dedicated regime. A first attempt, Bill 697, passed the National Assembly in 2021 but ran into a partial presidential veto over weak anti-money-laundering provisions, and in 2023 the Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional. Newer measures — Bill 247 and Bill 326, both introduced in 2025 — propose a formal VASP licensing regime, but as of mid-2026 neither has been enacted. Panama's legislative process requires three debates plus presidential sanction, so a near-term law is far from guaranteed.
What is in force is the existing corporate and AML framework. Trading, issuing, and promoting crypto tokens is legal and unrestricted, as long as the company meets its AML obligations. Supervision is spread across several authorities rather than concentrated in one regulator: the UAF handles financial intelligence and receives suspicious-transaction reports; the Superintendency of Non-Financial Subjects (SSNF) oversees AML for non-bank entities; the SBP steps in for SFI-type or banking-adjacent models; the Securities Commission (SMV) applies to tokens that resemble securities; and the Ministry of Commerce (MICI) handles commercial registration.
Two developments are reshaping the practical landscape for 2026. First, in December 2025 Panama signed the OECD Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) multilateral agreement, with data exchange expected from 2027. This does not change tax rates, but it introduces new reporting obligations for crypto service providers. Second — and more relevant day to day — banks and EMIs are tightening onboarding. The trend is not new licensing; it is stricter evidence on source of funds, Know-Your-Transaction controls, and sanctions screening.
"The window for operating with light-touch compliance is narrowing, not closing overnight," Malyshev notes. "Panama joining CARF, exiting the EU's high-risk list, and debating a VASP framework all point the same way — toward something closer to what the EU and the UAE already run. My advice to clients is consistent: build a genuine compliance framework on day one. It is far cheaper to design it in than to retrofit it after a law passes or after a bank declines you."
The process is methodical rather than complicated. You choose a corporate structure, appoint the three directors and a licensed Panamanian registered agent, file the Articles of Incorporation with the Public Registry, obtain a tax identification number (RUC), and secure the Aviso de Operación commercial license from MICI. In parallel, your AML/KYC framework is prepared — KYC procedures, transaction monitoring, suspicious-activity reporting workflows, and staff training aligned with Law 23. The final and usually hardest stage is banking: local banks are cautious with crypto clients, so a credible business plan, polished AML documentation, and a live website with proper terms are effectively prerequisites. Many businesses pair a Panamanian account with international EMI providers for payment processing.
For founders who want the full step-by-step breakdown of structures, costs, timelines, and documents, Fintech Simple maintains a detailed guide to obtaining a crypto license in Panama that walks through each stage.
The most common comparison is Panama versus the EU's MiCA regime, and the honest answer is that they solve different problems. Panama gives you speed, low cost, no minimum capital, and 0% tax on foreign income — but no passport into the EU and less institutional prestige. MiCA gives you EU-wide market access across 27 member states and strong credibility — at the price of a long, expensive, capital-intensive process.
For projects serving global or Latin American markets that need to launch quickly, Panama is hard to beat. For businesses whose primary customers are in the EU, MiCA compliance is unavoidable regardless of where the company is incorporated. A growing number of founders run both: a Panama entity as the fast-moving operational base while a MiCA application proceeds in parallel for EU access.
One caution worth repeating: the jurisdiction where you incorporate is not the same as the jurisdictions where you are allowed to offer services. Serving EU residents requires MiCA compliance; serving US residents can trigger federal and state-level obligations. Map your target customer geographies before you assume a Panama company lets you sell anywhere.
Panama in 2026 is a permissive, fast, and tax-efficient base for a crypto business — but "permissive" is not the same as "unregulated." There is no license to obtain, yet there is a real AML regime, a tightening banking environment, and legislation on the horizon. The founders who do well here are the ones who treat the absence of a license not as an excuse to skip compliance, but as a reason to build it properly from the start. That is what keeps banks onside today and keeps the business resilient when the rules eventually firm up.
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