Crypto License in Panama: What Founders Actually Get in 2026

When advisers and marketing pages talk about a Panama crypto license, they are using shorthand. In practice, launching a crypto business in Panama means two things happening in parallel: incorporating a company — most commonly a Sociedad Anónima (S.A.) — and building an AML/CFT compliance program aligned with Panama's Law 23 of 2015 and the expectations of the country's Financial Analysis Unit (UAF).

That compliance-based approach is the whole point. Instead of a license that gatekeeps entry, Panama supervises what you do and how you do it. You incorporate, you stand up your KYC and transaction-monitoring procedures, and you begin operating — provided you meet the AML obligations that apply to any business handling client assets or facilitating financial transactions.

Most projects use one of three corporate vehicles. The S.A. is the default for active operations — exchanges, wallets, payment processing, token issuance — because it offers flexible governance and allows 100% foreign ownership. A Specialized Financial Institution (SFI) gives a higher level of regulatory recognition under the supervision of the Superintendency of Banks (SBP), which can help with banking relationships at the cost of additional requirements. A Private Interest Foundation, which has no shareholders, is used for asset protection and holding token treasuries rather than for active commercial work. It is common for a single project to pair an S.A. for operations with a Foundation for treasury.

"The word 'license' sets the wrong expectation," says Dmitry Malyshev, Lawyer & Client Success Manager at Fintech Simple. "There is no permit to chase. What actually determines whether your business works is the quality of your AML framework and the documentation behind it. Founders who treat compliance as a formality discover the hard way that it's the thing standing between them and a bank account."