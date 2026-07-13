Five Compliance Risks Property Firms Overlook

Awaab's Law took effect for social landlords on 27 October 2025, setting fixed timescales for damp and mould. Once a landlord knows about a potential hazard, the clock starts:

Investigate within 10 working days

Send the tenant a written summary within 3 working days of concluding the investigation

Carry out relevant safety work within 5 working days if a significant hazard is identified

Begin any supplementary preventative work within 5 working days, or start on site as soon as reasonably practicable and no later than 12 weeks

Right now these duties sit with social housing, but the government has confirmed it'll consult on bringing the same rules into the private rented sector. It's worth treating them as a preview instead of someone else's problem.

The catch is proof. Wiping mould off a wall means little if you can't show what caused it, what you did and when. That's the sort of evidence trail a specialist builds for you. ICE Cleaning specialist cleaning services, for instance, include Dewpoint-certified remediation with full documentation of the work, exactly the kind of record you'd want in front of a council or tribunal.