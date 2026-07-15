5 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Views to Go Viral in 2026

Ever posted a video you were sure would hit, only to watch it freeze at 700 views and stay there? That dead zone is where most clips quietly die. The view counter barely moves, the algorithm loses interest, and a week later, you've forgotten you even posted it.

Here's the thing nobody tells you. TikTok watches that early view count like a hawk. A clip that climbs fast in the first hour gets pushed wider. A clip that stalls gets shelved. Plenty of creators close that gap by buying TikTok Views to spark the climb. Below are five sites that actually deliver, and I've put Famoid first because it's the one I keep coming back to.