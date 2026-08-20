Vivity Lens Naples: Fewer Halos, But You'll Likely Still Need Readers

Naples knows how to live well. We golf at sunrise, cruise the Gulf by noon, and finish with candle-lit dinners downtown. Clear, comfortable vision lets you savor every minute, which is why premium cataract implants feel as much like a lifestyle upgrade as a medical fix.

Alcon’s AcrySof IQ Vivity lens—the first FDA-cleared, non-diffractive extended-depth-of-focus implant—fits that mindset. Rather than splitting light into concentric rings, Vivity’s proprietary X-WAVE optics stretch and shift it, delivering crisp distance and dashboard-range vision with a near-monofocal feel. Halos and glare that trouble many multifocal lenses drop sharply, so dusk drives along Gulf Shore Boulevard feel relaxed. Alcon set out this non-diffractive design when it announced the lens launch.

Let’s set expectations early. Vivity widens your visual range but stops shy of true close-up focus. You’ll breeze through most of the day glasses-free, then slip on stylish readers for tiny menu print or paperback text. Fewer halos, yes—total glasses independence, no. That honest trade-off frames everything that follows.