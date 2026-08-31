10 Essential Digital Assets Every Luxury Brand Should Own

As every aspect of the general population has been digitized, brands and businesses have also transformed themselves to reach the maximum number of customers via online platforms.

So, every brand, whether it is a SaaS or a tangible goods-based one, must own some essential digital assets, platforms, tools, and subscriptions to run their business and marketing successfully both online and offline.

But when it comes to luxury brands or already established businesses, you may think they do not need digital assets as there is already high demand for their products.

But the real picture is different.

Brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci saw positive responses after they went online. While Louis Vuitton arranged virtual tours and exhibitions to showcase its products online, Gucci launched the #GucciGram campaign to integrate artists and influencers to boost brand engagement.

So, no matter how popular a luxury brand is, it certainly needs to be digitalized to keep pace with the customer’s shopping preferences.

Here are the ten fundamental digital assets for a luxury brand to own.