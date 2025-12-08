The Resident 2025 Edit: Our Favorite Luxury Brands, Designers, Destinations & Innovations
As the year comes to a close, the Resident editorial team is reflecting on the wide range of creators, brands, and destinations we had the chance to feature. Each offered something distinct, a fresh idea, exceptional craftsmanship, a thoughtful approach to design or wellbeing, or simply a point of view that stayed with us. This year-end round-up brings together the picks that made the strongest impression on our editors in 2025.
Travel & Accommodations
Brands that stood out for the way they approach luxury hospitality, offering memorable stays, thoughtful service, and exceptional experiences across their global portfolios.
Isle Blue
A Luxury Villa Company with stays in St. Barts, Barbados, Costa Rica, Europe, and beyond, pairing exceptional homes with personalized concierge service.
Palladium Hotel Group
A global luxury hospitality brand with standout resorts across Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Europe, known for elevated service and modern comfort.
The Luxury Chalet Company
Specializing in ultra-luxury chalets across the French and Swiss Alps, delivering refined design, tailored service, and exceptional alpine experiences.
Luxury Wellness Retreats
From medical-driven rejuvenation to nature-immersive sanctuaries, these were the wellness retreats that made an impression on us this year, each offering a distinctive pathway to restoration.
Buff Medical Resort
A German wellness retreat combining medical expertise with luxury comfort for restorative programs tailored to long-term wellbeing.
Tanah Gajah Wellness Retreats
A peaceful Balinese haven combining mindful wellness programs, cultural rituals, and lush landscapes for a grounding, rejuvenating retreat.
Zion Canyon Hot Springs
A rejuvenating escape in Utah, where mineral hot springs, wide-open desert views, and calming wellness spaces create a grounding retreat.
Prestige Beauty & Skincare
From heritage luxury houses to modern prestige innovators, these beauty selections stood out for their refined formulations and elevated approach to skincare.
Barberino’s Men’s Grooming
An Italian men’s grooming house offering refined services and thoughtfully crafted products, bringing heritage style into the modern barbershop.
La Prairie – Pure Gold Collection
La Prairie’s Pure Gold Collection uses its signature gold infusion technology to replenish, smooth, and illuminate the skin with refined radiance.
La Beauté Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton’s beauty line pairs luxurious textures with modern design, offering skincare and color crafted with the brand’s signature refinement.
Advances Skincare & Treatment Innovation
Brands that stood out for their modern, science-informed approach to skincare and wellness, offering targeted treatments and elevated results.
Silver Mirror Facial Bar
A modern facial studio offering efficient, results-driven treatments that blend expert technique with skincare innovation for glowing, healthy skin.
SomaCell
A non-surgical treatment using targeted sound technology to lift, firm, and rejuvenate the skin, offering a modern, results-focused approach to skincare.
Biosomo
A science-driven wellness brand using advanced diagnostics and personalized programs to support energy, hormones, metabolism, and overall vitality.
Jewelry & Contemporary Classics
Designs that impressed us with their blend of meaning, artistry, and contemporary elegance, creating jewelry meant to be worn and cherished.
Theo Grace Jewelry
Personalized, sentimental pieces inspired by love and legacy, crafted for everyday wear with a signature touch of elegance.
Monica Rich Kosann x Chris Evert – Tennis Bracelet
A refined, contemporary take on the classic tennis bracelet, blending sport, elegance, and meaningful design.
ARIIS Jewelry
A collection rooted in heritage and personal storytelling, offering modern pieces designed to be worn, cherished, and passed on.
Luxury Fashion & Designer Collections
Designer showcases that left an impression through bold perspective, refined detail, and a fresh take on contemporary elegance.
Libertine
A vibrant, expressive collection blending color, texture, and irreverent detail, showcasing Libertine’s signature approach to bold, joyful style.
Alice + Olivia
A polished, feminine collection with sleek silhouettes, standout tailoring, and the playful elegance that defines Alice + Olivia’s modern aesthetic.
Elisabetta Franchi
A refined, sculpted collection marked by sharp lines, soft movement, and the brand’s unmistakable blend of glamour and Italian sophistication.
Stefano Ricci
Luxury menswear rooted in Italian craftsmanship, offering impeccable tailoring, rich materials, and signature elegance across every detail.
Crafted Footwear & Everyday Elegance
Styles that impressed us for their craftsmanship, comfort, and the way they elevate everyday dressing with refined, lasting design.
Sarah Flint Footwear
Thoughtfully crafted footwear known for elegant design, exceptional comfort, and versatile styles that bring refined ease to everyday wear.
Magnanni Footwear
Spanish craftsmanship at its finest, delivering rich materials, sleek silhouettes, and modern elegance throughout the Fall/Winter 2025 collection.
Accessories that Redefined Style
Pieces that caught our attention for their distinctive design, sculptural presence, or innovative approach to personal style.
THEIAN Diamond Sunglasses
Sculptural sunglasses crafted with diamond detailing, offering a striking fusion of artistry and luxury in a boldly modern silhouette.
Montegrappa – Luxury Pens
Italian-made writing instruments blending heritage craftsmanship with contemporary design, turning everyday writing into an elevated experience.
Pair Eyewear – Metal Moment Collection
A sleek eyewear collection featuring interchangeable metal tops that add personality, versatility, and a modern edge to everyday frames.
Home Entertainment & Tabletop Elegance
Pieces that stood out for the way they elevate hosting and gathering, bringing thoughtful design and a sense of occasion to the table.
Kathy Kuo - Crafting the Perfect Holiday Tablescape
Kathy Kuo elevates holiday hosting with thoughtfully designed tablescape pieces that add texture, warmth, and polished style to any celebration.
LOUIS XIII – Art de la Table Porcelain Collections
A porcelain collection designed to enhance the ritual of serving and sipping, crafted with the elegance and artistry synonymous with LOUIS XIII.
Mastercrafted Furniture & Design
Designers and makers who impressed us with their craftsmanship, material storytelling, and the distinct ways they shape elevated interior spaces.
Savoir's Luxury Sleep
Bespoke beds made with exceptional craftsmanship and timeless detail, offering unmatched comfort and design tailored to luxurious living.
GS Furniture Company
Redefining heirloom luxury with handcrafted leather pieces that transform antique finds into timeless, personal treasures.
Piegatto – “Paths of Life” 2025 Collection
A sculptural furniture collection defined by fluid lines and artistic movement, blending functional design with expressive, museum-worthy form.
Artisanal Spirits & Distilled Excellence
Producers that impressed us with their commitment to craft, regional expression, and the distinct character they bring to every bottle.
Wyoming Whiskey
A bourbon shaped by Wyoming’s rugged terroir, crafted with regional grains, pure water, and a dedication to producing whiskey with true Western character.
Tequila Purísima
An ultra-premium tequila made with meticulous attention to agave, purity, and process, offering a refined expression designed for the discerning drinker.
Silent Pool Gin
A handcrafted English gin distilled with 24 botanicals and pure spring water, known for its bright, balanced flavor and striking artisanal presentation.
Iconic Wine Estates
Winemakers that stood out for their sense of place, thoughtful production, and the unique character they bring to both classic and contemporary wine traditions.
Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars
A Napa Valley icon known for elegant, expressive Cabernet Sauvignons and a legacy of winemaking that balances power, structure, and finesse.
Bricoleur Vineyards
A Sonoma winery known for expressive wines, welcoming hospitality, and meaningful support of cancer-research efforts through its Sip With Purpose program.
Cala Bennati Wines
A family-run Italian winery producing expressive, terroir-driven wines that highlight the heritage and character of the Veneto region.
With Gratitude for a Remarkable Year
Thank you to the extraordinary brands, creators, designers, and hospitality leaders, we had the pleasure of featuring throughout 2025. Your work inspired us, challenged us, and gave us so much to celebrate this year.
And to our readers, thank you for exploring these stories with us, for your curiosity, your enthusiasm, and your continued support of Resident. We look forward to sharing even more exceptional experiences with you in the year ahead.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.