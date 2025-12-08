The Resident 2025 Edit
Luxury Lifestyle

The Resident 2025 Edit: Our Favorite Luxury Brands, Designers, Destinations & Innovations

A year-end collection of the luxury brands, designers, retreats, and creative voices that shaped our favorite Resident features of 2025.
8 min read

As the year comes to a close, the Resident editorial team is reflecting on the wide range of creators, brands, and destinations we had the chance to feature. Each offered something distinct, a fresh idea, exceptional craftsmanship, a thoughtful approach to design or wellbeing, or simply a point of view that stayed with us. This year-end round-up brings together the picks that made the strongest impression on our editors in 2025.

Travel & Accommodations

Brands that stood out for the way they approach luxury hospitality, offering memorable stays, thoughtful service, and exceptional experiences across their global portfolios.

Isle Blue's Punta Mita Villa Casa Koko
Isle Blue's Punta Mita Villa Casa KokoPhoto Courtesy of Isle Blue LLC

Isle Blue

A Luxury Villa Company with stays in St. Barts, Barbados, Costa Rica, Europe, and beyond, pairing exceptional homes with personalized concierge service.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Isle Blue Unveils Ultra-Luxury Villa Portfolio in Lake Como for Summer 2025

Palladium Hotel Group

A global luxury hospitality brand with standout resorts across Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Europe, known for elevated service and modern comfort.

The Resident 2025 Edit
A New Era Begins in Punta Cana: Inside Grand Palladium Select Bávaro’s Stunning Transformation

The Luxury Chalet Company

Specializing in ultra-luxury chalets across the French and Swiss Alps, delivering refined design, tailored service, and exceptional alpine experiences.

The Resident 2025 Edit
The Luxury Chalet Company: 8 Ultra-Luxury European Ski Chalets for an Unforgettable Escape

Luxury Wellness Retreats

From medical-driven rejuvenation to nature-immersive sanctuaries, these were the wellness retreats that made an impression on us this year, each offering a distinctive pathway to restoration.

Reflective indoor pool with curved ceiling, spa arches, and golden light at Buff Medical Resort
Buff’s indoor pool area is more than a place to unwind—it’s a luminous sanctuary where hydrotherapy and architectural elegance merge.Photo Courtesy of BMR

Buff Medical Resort

A German wellness retreat combining medical expertise with luxury comfort for restorative programs tailored to long-term wellbeing.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Discover Buff Medical Resort: Germany's Premier Luxury Wellness Retreat

Tanah Gajah Wellness Retreats

A peaceful Balinese haven combining mindful wellness programs, cultural rituals, and lush landscapes for a grounding, rejuvenating retreat.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana, Unveils ‘The Art Of…’ – Immersive Stays for Wellbeing, Reconnection, and Discovery

Zion Canyon Hot Springs

A rejuvenating escape in Utah, where mineral hot springs, wide-open desert views, and calming wellness spaces create a grounding retreat.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Just Add Water: Zion Canyon Hot Springs Opens as Utah’s Premier Wellness Retreat

Prestige Beauty & Skincare

From heritage luxury houses to modern prestige innovators, these beauty selections stood out for their refined formulations and elevated approach to skincare.

Barberino's Shop in NY
Barberino's Shop in NYPhoto Courtesy of Barberino's

Barberino’s Men’s Grooming

An Italian men’s grooming house offering refined services and thoughtfully crafted products, bringing heritage style into the modern barbershop.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Men’s Grooming Essentials for Travel: Expert Advice from Barberino’s Master Barbers

La Prairie – Pure Gold Collection

La Prairie’s Pure Gold Collection uses its signature gold infusion technology to replenish, smooth, and illuminate the skin with refined radiance.

The Resident 2025 Edit
La Prairie’s Pure Gold Collection: A New Era of Radiant Rejuvenation

La Beauté Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s beauty line pairs luxurious textures with modern design, offering skincare and color crafted with the brand’s signature refinement.

The Resident 2025 Edit
La Beauté Louis Vuitton: A New Era of Timeless Elegance in Beauty

Advances Skincare & Treatment Innovation

Brands that stood out for their modern, science-informed approach to skincare and wellness, offering targeted treatments and elevated results.

Silver Mirror Facial Bar Miami
Silver Mirror Facial Bar MiamiPhoto Courtesy Silver Mirror Facial Bar

Silver Mirror Facial Bar

A modern facial studio offering efficient, results-driven treatments that blend expert technique with skincare innovation for glowing, healthy skin.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Silver Mirror's Reflective Journey: Nurturing Beauty with Purpose and Innovation

SomaCell

A non-surgical treatment using targeted sound technology to lift, firm, and rejuvenate the skin, offering a modern, results-focused approach to skincare.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Sculpted by Sound: Kim Laudati on SomaCell™ and the Future of Natural, Non-Surgical Skincare

Biosomo

A science-driven wellness brand using advanced diagnostics and personalized programs to support energy, hormones, metabolism, and overall vitality.

The Resident 2025 Edit
The Future of Elite Wellness: Inside Biosomo’s Scientific Vision and Holistic Ethos

Jewelry & Contemporary Classics

Designs that impressed us with their blend of meaning, artistry, and contemporary elegance, creating jewelry meant to be worn and cherished.

Bijou Phillips and Nicky Hilton
Bijou Phillips and Nicky HiltonPhoto Credit: Hannah Turner Harts/BFA.com

Theo Grace Jewelry

Personalized, sentimental pieces inspired by love and legacy, crafted for everyday wear with a signature touch of elegance.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Nicky Hilton Launches Theo Grace: A New Chapter in Personalized Jewelry

Monica Rich Kosann x Chris Evert – Tennis Bracelet

A refined, contemporary take on the classic tennis bracelet, blending sport, elegance, and meaningful design.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Court to Couture: Monica Rich Kosann and Chris Evert Redefine the Tennis Bracelet

ARIIS Jewelry

A collection rooted in heritage and personal storytelling, offering modern pieces designed to be worn, cherished, and passed on.

The Resident 2025 Edit
ARIIS Jewelry by Arisa Kumar: A New Era of Everyday Luxury Rooted in Legacy and Culture

Luxury Fashion & Designer Collections

Designer showcases that left an impression through bold perspective, refined detail, and a fresh take on contemporary elegance.

Libertine Spring/Summer 2026 collection runway moment
Libertine Spring/Summer 2026 collection runway momentMadison Voelkel/BFA.com

Libertine

A vibrant, expressive collection blending color, texture, and irreverent detail, showcasing Libertine’s signature approach to bold, joyful style.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Libertine Spring/Summer 2026 Brings a Love Revolution to New York Fashion Week

Alice + Olivia

A polished, feminine collection with sleek silhouettes, standout tailoring, and the playful elegance that defines Alice + Olivia’s modern aesthetic.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2026 Collection: A Dazzling Ode to the American Woman

Elisabetta Franchi

A refined, sculpted collection marked by sharp lines, soft movement, and the brand’s unmistakable blend of glamour and Italian sophistication.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Elisabetta Franchi Spring/Summer 2026: Light and Shadow at Palazzo Acerbi

Stefano Ricci

Luxury menswear rooted in Italian craftsmanship, offering impeccable tailoring, rich materials, and signature elegance across every detail.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Stefano Ricci: Guardians of Florentine Craft and Global Heritage

Crafted Footwear & Everyday Elegance

Styles that impressed us for their craftsmanship, comfort, and the way they elevate everyday dressing with refined, lasting design.

Mixed_Holiday_Styles
Classic pumps, sleek booties, and a touch of shimmer, the foundations of an elegant holiday wardrobePhoto Courtesy of Sarah Flint

Sarah Flint Footwear

Thoughtfully crafted footwear known for elegant design, exceptional comfort, and versatile styles that bring refined ease to everyday wear.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Why We Love Sarah Flint: Footwear Crafted for Timeless Style and Lasting Comfort

Magnanni Footwear

Spanish craftsmanship at its finest, delivering rich materials, sleek silhouettes, and modern elegance throughout the Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Magnanni Unveils Its Fall/Winter 2025 Collection: Craftsmanship, Color, and Contemporary Elegance

Accessories that Redefined Style

Pieces that caught our attention for their distinctive design, sculptural presence, or innovative approach to personal style.

Woman wearing oversized Theian diamond sunglasses in a red convertible
Theian’s diamond sunglasses redefine luxury for the woman who leads with elegance and distinction.Photo Courtesy of Theian

THEIAN Diamond Sunglasses

Sculptural sunglasses crafted with diamond detailing, offering a striking fusion of artistry and luxury in a boldly modern silhouette.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Rare by Design: THEIAN’s Diamond Sunglasses Embody the Art of Distinction

Montegrappa – Luxury Pens

Italian-made writing instruments blending heritage craftsmanship with contemporary design, turning everyday writing into an elevated experience.

The Resident 2025 Edit
From Fine Pens to High-Tech Handbags: Montegrappa's Giuseppe Aquila Redefines Italian Luxury

Pair Eyewear – Metal Moment Collection

A sleek eyewear collection featuring interchangeable metal tops that add personality, versatility, and a modern edge to everyday frames.

The Resident 2025 Edit
The Metal Moment: Pair Eyewear’s Sleek New Frames Collection

Home Entertainment & Tabletop Elegance

Pieces that stood out for the way they elevate hosting and gathering, bringing thoughtful design and a sense of occasion to the table.

Table Design by Kathy Kuo Home
Table Design by Kathy Kuo HomePhotos courtesy of Kathy Kuo Home

Kathy Kuo - Crafting the Perfect Holiday Tablescape

Kathy Kuo elevates holiday hosting with thoughtfully designed tablescape pieces that add texture, warmth, and polished style to any celebration.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Crafting the Perfect Holiday Tablescape: Elegance, Color, and Seasonal Charm

LOUIS XIII – Art de la Table Porcelain Collections

A porcelain collection designed to enhance the ritual of serving and sipping, crafted with the elegance and artistry synonymous with LOUIS XIII.

The Resident 2025 Edit
LOUIS XIII Debuts First-Ever Art de la Table Porcelain Collections

Mastercrafted Furniture & Design

Designers and makers who impressed us with their craftsmanship, material storytelling, and the distinct ways they shape elevated interior spaces.

The Cassie Bed Brings Whimsical Elegance to a Period Interior
The Cassie Bed Brings Whimsical Elegance to a Period InteriorPhoto Courtesy of Savoir

Savoir's Luxury Sleep

Bespoke beds made with exceptional craftsmanship and timeless detail, offering unmatched comfort and design tailored to luxurious living.

The Resident 2025 Edit
The Art of Rest: Inside Savoir's 120-Year Legacy of Luxury Sleep

GS Furniture Company

Redefining heirloom luxury with handcrafted leather pieces that transform antique finds into timeless, personal treasures.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Hidden Beauty, Hand Revealed: GS Furniture Company’s Artful Reimagination of Heirloom Elegance

Piegatto – “Paths of Life” 2025 Collection

A sculptural furniture collection defined by fluid lines and artistic movement, blending functional design with expressive, museum-worthy form.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Designing the Journey: Piegatto’s ‘Paths of Life’ 2025 Collection Melds Movement, Mindfulness, and Mastery

Artisanal Spirits & Distilled Excellence

Producers that impressed us with their commitment to craft, regional expression, and the distinct character they bring to every bottle.

Wyoming Whiskey bottles with mountains and tents in background
Wyoming Whiskey Bottles Reflecting the Spirit of the American WestPhoto Courtesy of Wyoming Whiskey

Wyoming Whiskey

A bourbon shaped by Wyoming’s rugged terroir, crafted with regional grains, pure water, and a dedication to producing whiskey with true Western character.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Terroir in Every Pour: How Wyoming Whiskey Is Defining Western Bourbon

Tequila Purísima

An ultra-premium tequila made with meticulous attention to agave, purity, and process, offering a refined expression designed for the discerning drinker.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Tequila Purísima For Those Who Know Better

Silent Pool Gin

A handcrafted English gin distilled with 24 botanicals and pure spring water, known for its bright, balanced flavor and striking artisanal presentation.

The Resident 2025 Edit
A Regal Pour: Silent Pool Gin Crowned Official Gin of Royal Ascot

Iconic Wine Estates

Winemakers that stood out for their sense of place, thoughtful production, and the unique character they bring to both classic and contemporary wine traditions.

Cabernet Sauvignon grapes ripen under the Napa Valley sun
Cabernet Sauvignon grapes ripen under the Napa Valley sunPhoto Courtesy of Stag's Leap Wine Cellars

Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars

A Napa Valley icon known for elegant, expressive Cabernet Sauvignons and a legacy of winemaking that balances power, structure, and finesse.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Drinking Better with Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars: How Napa’s Iconic Winery is Shaping the Future of Wine

Bricoleur Vineyards

A Sonoma winery known for expressive wines, welcoming hospitality, and meaningful support of cancer-research efforts through its Sip With Purpose program.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Inside the Purpose-Driven World of Bricoleur Vineyards

Cala Bennati Wines

A family-run Italian winery producing expressive, terroir-driven wines that highlight the heritage and character of the Veneto region.

The Resident 2025 Edit
Venetian Heritage Meets Modern Allure: A Conversation with Cala Bennati Wines’ Gregory Bennati

With Gratitude for a Remarkable Year

Thank you to the extraordinary brands, creators, designers, and hospitality leaders, we had the pleasure of featuring throughout 2025. Your work inspired us, challenged us, and gave us so much to celebrate this year.

And to our readers, thank you for exploring these stories with us, for your curiosity, your enthusiasm, and your continued support of Resident. We look forward to sharing even more exceptional experiences with you in the year ahead.

Holiday Luxe Edit 2025

