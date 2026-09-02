Production Tax Credit for Solar: Why Some High-Irradiance Projects Now Choose the PTC Over the ITC

For years, solar meant ITC. That was pretty much the default across the entire industry. Wind took the production tax credit. Solar took the investment tax credit. Nobody questioned it because solar wasn't even eligible for the PTC until the IRA changed the rules.
Now it is. And in high-irradiance geographies where the sun hits harder and capacity factors climb above 25%, the production tax credit is quietly outperforming the ITC on total project economics for a growing number of utility-scale solar developers.
This isn't a theoretical exercise. Data from 2025 and 2026 project modeling indicates that for solar systems larger than 5 MW in strong-resource locations, the production tax credit often yields 10% to 15% higher total financial benefit over the life of the incentive compared to the equivalent ITC election. That's a meaningful spread. And it's driving a real shift in how sophisticated developers structure their tax credit elections.
The production tax credit pays a per-kilowatt-hour credit on electricity actually generated and sold over ten years. For solar facilities meeting prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements, the 2026 rate is approximately 3.0 cents per kWh, inflation-adjusted annually by the IRS.
The ITC, by contrast, provides a one-time credit equal to 30% of eligible capital costs at the time the project is placed in service.
On a lower-irradiance project in the mid-Atlantic or Pacific Northwest running at an 18% to 20% capacity factor, the ten-year cumulative production tax credit usually doesn't catch the ITC. The production volume isn't high enough to overcome the upfront certainty of a 30% capital-based credit.
But change the location to Arizona, West Texas, or New Mexico, where capacity factors push above 25% to 30% with single-axis tracking and bifacial panels, and the math flips. The annual kWh output on those projects is high enough that the cumulative ten-year PTC value meaningfully exceeds what the same project would have earned under a one-time ITC election.
On a 100 MW solar project with a 28% capacity factor, the production tax credit can generate roughly two to two-and-a-half times the dollar value of a 30% ITC on the same project's capital cost over the full ten-year credit period. Even after discounting for the time value of money, the PTC comes out ahead on strong-resource projects.
That's why sponsors who used to default to ITC are now running both elections on every project and picking the one that actually produces the best after-tax economics.
Here's a structural advantage of the production tax credit that gets overlooked in most ITC-versus-PTC comparisons.
The PTC rate is adjusted for inflation under the applicable statutory rules. The ITC doesn't. Your ITC is locked the moment the project goes into service. The production tax credit keeps climbing.
That indexing adds real value over a ten-year window. The exact escalation depends on how CPI tracks year to year, but on a project generating hundreds of thousands of megawatt-hours annually, even modest annual adjustments compound into a meaningful difference in total credit value.
The production tax credit is not subject to the five-year ITC recapture regime. That's a structural advantage that deserves more attention than it gets.
Investment tax credits are subject to a five-year recapture period. If the project changes ownership or ceases to qualify during that window, the credit claws back. Buyers in the transferable market price that recapture exposure into every ITC transaction through indemnity requirements and sometimes insurance premiums.
Production tax credits don't have that problem. The credit was earned on metered output that already happened. It doesn't unwind. For corporate buyers purchasing credits through a clean energy tax credit marketplace, that distinction simplifies the risk model and often translates into more favorable insurance pricing on PTC transactions.
For developers weighing the ITC-versus-PTC election, the absence of recapture on the production tax credit effectively reduces the risk-adjusted cost of the credit. That factor alone can tip the election on projects where the raw economics between the two are close.
The production tax credit does introduce one complication that the ITC avoids: monetization complexity.
An ITC is a single credit, generated at placed-in-service, sold in one closing. A PTC is an annual credit stream generated over ten years based on metered production. Selling PTC requires either annual transfer agreements or a multi-year strip structure where the buyer commits to purchasing future vintages.
That structure is more operationally intensive for both sides. Sellers need to provide annual production data and maintain IRS registration. Buyers need to underwrite production assumptions and commit capital across multiple fiscal years.
But the market has adapted. According to Crux, nearly $9 billion in long-term PTC strips were purchased in 2025 alone. The infrastructure for multi-year production tax credit transfers exists and is maturing fast. Corporate buyers with predictable recurring tax liability are increasingly comfortable locking in PTC strip commitments rather than sourcing new ITC transactions every year.
Honest framing matters. The production tax credit doesn't beat the ITC on every solar project.
Lower-irradiance regions where capacity factors sit below 22% to 23% usually pencil better under ITC. Smaller projects where the administrative cost of ten years of PTC tracking outweighs the production gain don't justify the election. And projects with high capex per watt, where the cost basis is large relative to expected output, can still generate more value through a 30% capital-based credit than a production-based one.
The right answer is always project-specific. Geography, system configuration, cost structure, and the developer's capital recycling needs all factor in.
But for high-irradiance, utility-scale solar in the best resource geographies, the production tax credit is no longer the alternative election. For a growing number of sponsors, it's the primary one.
The production tax credit for solar went from ineligible to increasingly preferred in strong-resource geographies in just a few years. The combination of high capacity factors, inflation-adjusted rates, zero recapture risk, and a maturing strip market has made PTC the stronger election for utility-scale projects in the Southwest, Texas, and other high-irradiance regions.
The default has shifted. The developers who noticed first are the ones capturing the extra 10% to 15%.
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