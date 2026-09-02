Production Tax Credit for Solar: Why Some High-Irradiance Projects Now Choose the PTC Over the ITC

The production tax credit pays a per-kilowatt-hour credit on electricity actually generated and sold over ten years. For solar facilities meeting prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements, the 2026 rate is approximately 3.0 cents per kWh, inflation-adjusted annually by the IRS.

The ITC, by contrast, provides a one-time credit equal to 30% of eligible capital costs at the time the project is placed in service.

On a lower-irradiance project in the mid-Atlantic or Pacific Northwest running at an 18% to 20% capacity factor, the ten-year cumulative production tax credit usually doesn't catch the ITC. The production volume isn't high enough to overcome the upfront certainty of a 30% capital-based credit.

But change the location to Arizona, West Texas, or New Mexico, where capacity factors push above 25% to 30% with single-axis tracking and bifacial panels, and the math flips. The annual kWh output on those projects is high enough that the cumulative ten-year PTC value meaningfully exceeds what the same project would have earned under a one-time ITC election.

On a 100 MW solar project with a 28% capacity factor, the production tax credit can generate roughly two to two-and-a-half times the dollar value of a 30% ITC on the same project's capital cost over the full ten-year credit period. Even after discounting for the time value of money, the PTC comes out ahead on strong-resource projects.

That's why sponsors who used to default to ITC are now running both elections on every project and picking the one that actually produces the best after-tax economics.