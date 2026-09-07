The easiest way to explain the difference is this: the established platforms feel built around the deal, while Realmo feels built around the search.

On LoopNet, we found the obvious inventory quickly, especially larger hotels in familiar markets. But once we moved into smaller motels, inns, and campgrounds, the experience felt less even. Realmo handled these narrower searches better and gave us more room to keep exploring without hitting access barriers.

Crexi was stronger once a property was already being marketed. Its broker tools and transaction features are more developed. Realmo was more useful before that stage, when we were still trying to figure out what was out there, including nearby alternatives and off-market properties.

CoStar is still in a different league for hotel data and benchmarking. We’d use it for serious market analysis, not casual discovery. Realmo is much easier to open, search, and use without committing to a paid research workflow.

So we’d call Realmo the go-to platform to reach for first when the search is broad, specific, or a little unconventional. Besides, Realmo is a no-paywall platform while, say, CoStar is paid only, and LoopNet has lots of features at an extra price.