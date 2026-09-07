Realmo Hospitality Review: How Deep Is Its Inventory of Hotels, Motels, and Campgrounds?

Hospitality might be the broadest label in commercial real estate. It piles together a 120-room branded hotel, a family-run roadside motel, a Victorian bed and breakfast, and an RV campground. So these all may appear under the same heading yet attract different buyers, generate revenue in different ways, and require completely different due diligence. Treat them as one category, and finding the right property will inevitably become much harder than it should be.
So Realmo takes a different, smarter approach. It avoids lumping everything into one hospitality bucket and instead separates lodging into dedicated property types across all 50 states. We wanted to see whether this structure makes a real difference if you want a targeted search experience.
Keep in mind that the platform refreshes its listings daily, so the figures throughout this review reflect what was available when we ran our searches. We tested Realmo in mid July 2026.
Rather than judging hospitality coverage by inventory alone, we asked three questions of every category:
Is there enough inventory to make comparisons?
Do the listings include the operational details buyers actually need?
And does the coverage extend beyond obvious tourism markets into smaller towns and regional destinations?
Our review focused on four of Realmo’s hospitality filters: Hotels, Motels, Bed & Breakfasts, and Campgrounds & RV Resorts. We also looked separately at statewide coverage, since that’s often where hospitality marketplaces feel like they’re thinning out. Search results helped us map the available stock, while the individual listing pages showed whether each property had enough operational detail to justify a closer look.
Hotels were the category we expected to feel the most complete, and they did.
Realmo surfaced more than 1,276 hotels for sale across the country, ranging from unfinished 16-key developments to trophy assets with asking prices north of $110 million. New York alone accounted for 61 active listings, so there was enough inventory to browse different investment strategies.
What stood out goes beyond the volume. We loved the Property Analytics block that highlights promising properties right on the search page. Besides, many listings were presented as operating businesses. Instead of focusing only on the usual metrics like square footage and location, they highlighted restaurants, bars, event space, manager’s quarters, and other income-producing components that come with the sale. That’s a much more realistic picture of how hospitality assets are bought and sold.
You can click on the Location Intelligence portion of the chosen listing and see how the surrounding area supports the operation.
One data point also put the inventory into perspective. New York City had only six hotels actively listed, yet Realmo had explored 14 potential opportunities across and around the city. That’s a good example of Realmo showing you what else is worth a look when the exact matches are limited.
Hotels turned out to be exactly what you’d hope for: broad coverage with enough operational context to screen opportunities efficiently.
Unlike hotels, motels rarely stay on the market for long. Many are owner-operated businesses, and buyers tend to evaluate them on immediate cash flow rather than long-term repositioning potential. This makes timing almost as important as price.
Florida illustrates the point well. At the time of our review, Realmo listed 89 motels for sale across the state, with asking prices ranging from $599,000 to $12 million.
Texas added 37 active listings, while California had 48, including a 122-room motel in Petaluma. Together, these markets covered everything from small roadside properties to larger hospitality businesses with significant upside.
One thing we liked was that the inventory actually felt alive. Motels come and go much faster than most commercial properties, especially in beach towns and along busy highway corridors. That’s exactly why a stale listing is so frustrating. Realmo’s daily updates make the search feel current, which is what you want when you’re going after a real, actively operating business.
When it comes to B&B buyers, they’re typically looking for character, repeat business, and a property they can actually run themselves. This makes the category very different from hotels and motels, even if all three fall under hospitality.
Thankfully, Realmo provides a dedicated Bed & Breakfast filter. Sounds like a small detail, but it changes the search experience completely.
Missouri, for example, had 8 active B&B listings for sale, with asking prices ranging from $185,000 to $3.2 million. It’s not a lot, but you get targeted listings right away. Meanwhile, California added another 18 properties, including several wine-country inns.
That's especially helpful for buyers looking for lifestyle businesses rather than large hospitality assets. Many listings included details about the residence, guest accommodations, and the character of the property. So it’s much easier to tell whether you were looking at a historic inn, a boutique guest house, or a traditional bed and breakfast.
In this category, the filter makes the search substantially more useful.
Outdoor hospitality has grown well beyond traditional campgrounds. Today’s buyers might be looking at an RV resort with full hookups, a glamping retreat, a cabin resort, or a family campground that’s been operating for decades. They all serve different guests, generate revenue differently, and appeal to different investors.
Realmo reflects this distinction as well. At the time of our review, the platform surfaced 1,395 campgrounds for sale across the country. Florida alone accounted for 179 listings, while Texas had 144.
Browsing the listings, it was easy to tell what each property offered in detail. Some focused on RV sites and utility hookups, others on cabins, recreational amenities, or development potential. The context makes comparing opportunities much easier and faster, and it doesn’t feel like generic RV land search.
This ended up being one of the biggest surprises of our testing. Campgrounds and RV resorts aren’t an afterthought on Realmo. They're a well-developed category with enough inventory to support a dedicated search, whether you’re buying your first campground or expanding an existing outdoor hospitality portfolio.
Some of the most interesting hospitality opportunities are outside major cities: they’re in gateway towns outside national parks, mountain communities, beach corridors, and highway stops where a motel or small inn may be one of the largest businesses in town. These markets can also be the hardest to search because inventory is scattered across:
Local broker sites
Business-for-sale marketplaces
Word of mouth
Realmo does a good job bringing those pieces together. For example, Montana stood out during our review with 64 active hospitality properties for sale, including hotels, motels, and bed and breakfasts. Beyond the active inventory, Realmo also surfaced 8 off-market hotel opportunities, including landmark properties that wouldn’t necessarily appear in a traditional listing search.
North Carolina told a similar story. We found only 129 active hospitality listings, including 5 motels.
It’s refreshing to see that rather than stopping at what's actively for sale, Realmo helps map the wider market, helping users spot opportunities in places where public inventory is often surprisingly limited.
Hospitality listings have to answer a different set of questions than most commercial properties. You’re evaluating an operating business, so the building itself is only part of the story.
As you might have already noticed reading this review, Realmo’s listing pages generally start with the basics: price, location, property type, and room count. However, depending on the property, you’ll also find details on:
The owner’s or manager’s quarters
Restaurants, bars, commercial kitchens
Event spaces
Acreage
for campgrounds, site counts and available hookups
The platform also generates an AI summary and Investment Insights and Local Financial Insights, which bring together metrics such as estimated cap rate, owner equity, and demand score. They’re useful for getting your bearings, especially when you’re comparing several properties, but they're not a substitute for reviewing the full listing.
One thing we appreciated was that the pages stay focused on the operational side of the business. Whether a property includes FF&E, transferable licenses, or additional revenue sources can have just as much impact on the investment as the real estate itself.
Hotels offer the strongest overall coverage. The inventory is broad, the range of operating models is useful, and the listings usually provide enough business context to compare opportunities with confidence.
Motels stand out for freshness. This is an owner-operator-heavy market, and Realmo’s daily updates make the category feel up to date rather than padded with stale stock.
B&Bs and inns benefit most from the platform’s segmentation. These properties are easy to lose across hotel, residential, and business-for-sale searches, so having a dedicated filter makes a big difference.
Campgrounds and RV resorts are the specialist highlight. Realmo treats outdoor hospitality as its own market with enough depth and variety to support a focused search.
Secondary and gateway markets are where Realmo feels most distinctive. The combination of active inventory, nearby alternatives, and off-market opportunities gives buyers a much wider view than a standard listings-only search.
Overall, the platform performs best when the search gets intentional and targeted. Its biggest strengths are clear category filters, broad geographic reach, and the ability to look beyond what’s openly listed today.
The easiest way to explain the difference is this: the established platforms feel built around the deal, while Realmo feels built around the search.
On LoopNet, we found the obvious inventory quickly, especially larger hotels in familiar markets. But once we moved into smaller motels, inns, and campgrounds, the experience felt less even. Realmo handled these narrower searches better and gave us more room to keep exploring without hitting access barriers.
Crexi was stronger once a property was already being marketed. Its broker tools and transaction features are more developed. Realmo was more useful before that stage, when we were still trying to figure out what was out there, including nearby alternatives and off-market properties.
CoStar is still in a different league for hotel data and benchmarking. We’d use it for serious market analysis, not casual discovery. Realmo is much easier to open, search, and use without committing to a paid research workflow.
So we’d call Realmo the go-to platform to reach for first when the search is broad, specific, or a little unconventional. Besides, Realmo is a no-paywall platform while, say, CoStar is paid only, and LoopNet has lots of features at an extra price.
After working through each lodging category, it became clear that Realmo handles hospitality as a collection of distinct businesses, not a single property type. That’s what makes the platform useful. Whether you’re looking for a branded hotel, a roadside motel, a boutique inn, or an RV resort, the search stays focused.
It’s a particularly good fit for:
Hospitality investors
First-time owner-operators
Outdoor hospitality entrepreneurs
Brokers sourcing opportunities outside the largest markets
The combination of nationwide coverage, AI-powered search, and off-market discovery gives users more ways to uncover deals than a listings-only marketplace.
As with any commercial acquisition, you’ll still want to verify the operational details before moving forward. But if the goal is to find hospitality opportunities quickly (and broaden the search beyond what's actively on the market today), Realmo is an easy platform to recommend.
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