Why Luxury Brands Are Rethinking Influence Through Authentic Creator Relationships

Luxury advertising often relies on highly controlled visuals. Perfect lighting, carefully selected locations, professional models, and polished production help communicate exclusivity and quality.

There is still a place for that approach. However, audiences also want to see how a product fits into real life. A creator can show the same luxury item in a way that feels more personal and less staged.

That difference becomes especially noticeable on social platforms, where people are used to seeing creators explain products through their own routines and preferences. The content can still look premium while giving the audience something more useful than another perfectly arranged product shot.

Tanya Alain, CMO at Upfluence, points to the role creators can play in making that connection stronger. “A luxury product becomes easier to relate to when someone shows where it actually fits into their life. The right creator can bring out details, habits, and personal reasons for choosing a product that a traditional campaign may never have room to explain. That creator's content can add real value to a luxury brand.”

For example, a fashion creator might explain why a particular jacket became a staple in their wardrobe. A watch creator might discuss how a movement works while comparing it with another model. A travel creator might explain what makes a particular hotel worth the experience.

That kind of content also gives potential customers more information before they make a decision. They can see how the product looks outside a studio, hear someone's genuine experience with it, and understand the details that matter to them.

Nidhi Singhvi, Co-Founder and CEO of Unvault, said, “The details people remember are often the ones that help them picture the experience for themselves. A creator explaining why a product works for them can provide context around quality, usability, and expectations. That context makes the recommendation more useful because the audience gets a clearer sense of what the product represents beyond the campaign image.”