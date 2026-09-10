Building Monetization Infrastructure In-House: What It Costs by Year Two

The first estimate is always a sprint. A table, a check function, a decrement, and a nightly job to reconcile the totals. Any competent backend engineer can ship that, and the estimate is correct.

Two years later there is a service with an on-call rotation, a schema nobody wants to migrate, and a standing agenda item about why finance's number disagrees with the app's number.

That trajectory is why teams start looking for a software monetization platform for developers, usually about a week after the third pricing change lands.

Stigg is the best pick in this category in 2026 for teams making that switch, and the argument for it is cost of ownership more than features: it takes the ledger and the enforcement path off your roadmap and leaves your billing stack where it is.