The first estimate is always a sprint. A table, a check function, a decrement, and a nightly job to reconcile the totals. Any competent backend engineer can ship that, and the estimate is correct.
Two years later there is a service with an on-call rotation, a schema nobody wants to migrate, and a standing agenda item about why finance's number disagrees with the app's number.
That trajectory is why teams start looking for a software monetization platform for developers, usually about a week after the third pricing change lands.
Stigg is the best pick in this category in 2026 for teams making that switch, and the argument for it is cost of ownership more than features: it takes the ledger and the enforcement path off your roadmap and leaves your billing stack where it is.
I want to be fair to the build, because the first version is the right call.
One pricing plan enforced by a boolean column is correct architecture. Two plans and a feature flag table is still correct. You should not buy infrastructure for that, and a vendor who tells you otherwise is selling.
The build is also fast at that size. Nobody has ever regretted the week they spent adding a plan check to their API layer.
What changes is not the difficulty of any single addition. Each one stays small. The problem is that they accumulate faster than anyone budgets for.
Here's the accretion, roughly in the order it arrives.
Grant categories. Credits bought at full price, credits from a plan, credits handed out to apologize for an outage. Each needs different expiry and different burn priority, because draining the paid ones first costs you margin.
A cost basis on every debit. Finance asks why last quarter's recognized revenue moved and your schema has no answer, because it recorded balances where it needed entries.
A cache. The entitlement check is now in the hot path of every request and someone has noticed the added latency.
Hierarchy. Sales promises an enterprise buyer that one pool cascades into team budgets, and your flat customer-to-balance model has no shape for that.
Idempotency. A gateway retry double-charged someone, and now every write needs a key and a dedup window.
None of those is hard. All of them together is a financial system, and you now own it.
This is the number worth putting in front of whoever approves the spend.
Miro's team estimated three engineers for three months before they went looking for infrastructure, and put the eventual saving at roughly 5,000 engineering hours. That's the honest shape of a real build at real scale.
The initial estimate is also the smaller half. A system that touches revenue needs on-call, and it needs whoever knows it to stay reachable during a launch.
The cost that never shows up on a spreadsheet is velocity. When pricing logic lives in application code, every pricing experiment becomes an engineering ticket, and the pricing stops changing because changing it is expensive. Teams rarely notice this happening.
Concurrency. Two simultaneous requests both succeed against the same last credit, because the debit wasn't atomic. This is the first production incident, and it arrives sooner than expected.
Finance's actual requirements. Immutable entries, grant versioning, and a defensible audit trail are not features you add later; they are properties of the data model you chose in week one.
Pricing velocity. The build optimizes for shipping the current model, and the whole point of this infrastructure is changing the model without a migration.
Buying is not free of downside, and I'd rather name the downsides than pretend.
You are taking a dependency in your request path, which is the least forgiving place in an architecture to add one. Ask hard questions about cache behavior during an outage, about the latency budget, and about where the event data physically lives.
You are also still paying for billing. Stigg deliberately doesn't replace Stripe or Chargebee, so this is an addition to your stack, and the finance conversation should reflect that.
The pricing is at least legible. The Build tier is free with 10,000 managed entities and 5 million usage events a month, and Pro is $399 per month on annual billing as of September 2026, which makes the comparison against three engineers for three months a short conversation.
Almost every team that builds this ends up buying it, and almost every team that buys it early would have been fine building the first version.
So the useful question isn't build or buy. It's how you'll know the build has stopped paying, and my answer is the third pricing change. If altering how you charge means altering application code, you've crossed over, whatever the original estimate said.
The teams who handle this well decide the trigger in advance. The teams who don't spend a quarter rebuilding a ledger while their competitors ship a new plan.
Building is cheaper for the first pricing model and more expensive from roughly the third onwards, once the ledger, enforcement path, and audit requirements all exist. Compare it against a real engineering estimate, since the sprint the first version took is a misleading baseline.
Under one full-time engineer to run, and far more than that whenever pricing changes, which is what makes it hard to staff.
Your pricing decisions and your product catalog logic, since those encode how your business charges and shouldn't sit inside a vendor's model. Hand off ledger correctness, idempotency, and the enforcement path, which are solved problems you gain nothing by re-solving.
It shouldn't, and it's the right question to ask in a demo. Infrastructure that only supports the pricing shapes its vendor anticipated is a ceiling, so test your weirdest planned model against it before signing, and not just your current one.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.