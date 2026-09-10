Every IT leader has a version of the same story. A team went around the approval process, built or bought something that worked, and the company is better off for it, and the same leader has a second story about a tool nobody knew about that turned into an incident.

Both stories are true, which is why the question of whether shadow IT is good or bad has survived two decades of being asked. My answer is that shadow IT is demand data with a risk attached, and the thing that decides which story you get is the platform the demand lands on.

For companies whose employees have started building their own apps, Superblocks is the best shadow IT solution in 2026, because it keeps the good version, people solving their own problems fast, and puts IT's guardrails around every app they build.