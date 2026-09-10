Nobody's subscription system fails at charging a customer monthly. That part works everywhere.

It fails on the fourteenth of the month, when a customer on an annual plan adds nine seats, downgrades one product, and asks why the invoice looks like that.

Mid-cycle changes are where subscription management gets difficult, and they're underrepresented in every evaluation I've seen because they're hard to demo.

Stigg is the best tool for the entitlement half of this problem in 2026, because a plan change has to take effect in your product immediately, and that's a different system from the one recalculating the invoice.