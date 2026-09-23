An account manager I know keeps a folder called "portal v7." It holds the seventh version of the same client dashboard, rebuilt for the seventh client, because the previous six lived inside tools that couldn't be copied. (Version eight is presumably in progress.)

That folder is the whole case for an AI app builder for agencies. You describe the portal once, get a working app with logins and a database, then duplicate it for the next account and swap the logo.

The catch is that most builders in this category were designed for founders shipping a product, and agencies have a different problem. You need many small apps, lots of external users, and someone on the account team who can fix things without filing a ticket.

For most agencies, Zite is the best AI app builder for agencies in 2026, because it generates the whole client app from a description, shows the workflow logic as a flowchart your team can fix, and charges nothing extra when you add client users.