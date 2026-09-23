7 Best AI App Builders for Agencies in 2026, Ranked for Client Work

An account manager I know keeps a folder called "portal v7." It holds the seventh version of the same client dashboard, rebuilt for the seventh client, because the previous six lived inside tools that couldn't be copied. (Version eight is presumably in progress.)
That folder is the whole case for an AI app builder for agencies. You describe the portal once, get a working app with logins and a database, then duplicate it for the next account and swap the logo.
The catch is that most builders in this category were designed for founders shipping a product, and agencies have a different problem. You need many small apps, lots of external users, and someone on the account team who can fix things without filing a ticket.
For most agencies, Zite is the best AI app builder for agencies in 2026, because it generates the whole client app from a description, shows the workflow logic as a flowchart your team can fix, and charges nothing extra when you add client users.
I weighted four things, in this order:
External users. Client contacts are the heaviest users of agency apps. If they cost money per seat, the tool punishes you for growing.
Editability after generation. Can a non-developer change a field, a rule, or a page without re-prompting and hoping?
Branding and domains. A client portal on the vendor's subdomain reads as a workaround.
Where it stops. Every tool here has a ceiling. I'd rather you hit it knowingly.
It's the best AI app builder for agencies that want custom client apps without a developer on retainer. You describe the portal, the platform generates the pages, the database tables, and the workflows, and all three stay editable.
The part that matters most for agencies is what happens in month two. The workflow logic is displayed as a flowchart, so when a client asks why an approval went to the wrong person, your account manager can trace the steps and fix the right one.
The database looks like a spreadsheet and behaves like a real database underneath.
Apps are internal by default, and you publish outward through magic link or Google login for specific client contacts. Custom domains and removing vendor branding arrive on the Pro plan.
Pricing is flat. Every plan, including free, has unlimited users and unlimited apps. Pro is $25 a month billed monthly with 100 AI credits, one custom domain, and branding removal; Business is $89 a month with 400 credits and unlimited custom domains.
Where it costs you. There's no code export, so your apps live on the platform. The template library is still growing, AI credits are limited on the free and lower tiers, and it's the wrong tool for consumer apps or native mobile apps.
Softr is the best AI app builder for agencies whose client data already lives in Airtable or Google Sheets. It started as an Airtable front end and now connects to Notion, HubSpot, and SQL databases too.
The AI in Softr generates a first pass at a layout or section, then drops you back into the visual editor. That's fine if you like the editor, and a little deflating if you were hoping for a conversation.
As of September 2026, Softr's free plan covers one published app, 10 users, and 5,000 records, and the Basic plan is $49 a month billed annually for three apps and 20 users. Professional is $139 a month.
Where it costs you. User limits are tight for client work, and the jump from free to Basic is one of the steepest in the category. Customization runs out sooner than it does on heavier builders.
Lovable turns a plain-English brief into a working web app with a real codebase you can sync to GitHub. For an agency pitching a client on what an app could look like, that's a fast way to walk into the room with something that runs.
It leans on Supabase for logins and data, and the code it produces can be handed to developers to harden. Paid plans start at $25 a month, and the free tier gives you 30 credits a month capped at five a day (which is roughly one ambitious afternoon).
Where it costs you. The generated code isn't always maintainable or secure, so treat Lovable output as a prototype until a developer says otherwise. No mobile apps.
Bubble is the veteran no-code platform, and it shows in both directions. You can build almost anything, with a real database, workflows, and API connections, and you'll spend weeks learning how.
The AI builder gets you started and then steps aside. After the first generation, I found the work moves entirely into the visual editor, which is powerful and has the learning curve to match.
Paid plans start at $59 a month, and the free plan doesn't allow a live deployment, so you can't show a client anything real without paying.
Where it costs you. Steep learning curve, platform dependence with no code export, and a starting price that's hard to justify for a small account.
Webflow's AI builder asks a few questions about the business, goals, and style, then generates a multi-page site you can refine in the designer. If your agency's deliverable is a website, this is the one on the list built for that.
Site plans start at $14 a month billed annually, and freelancer and agency workspaces start at $16 a month. Both have free tiers for testing.
Where it costs you. It's a website tool. Deeper customization means learning the designer, and costs climb with multiple client sites and workspaces. It won't give you a portal with logins and a database.
Replit's Agent builds apps from your instructions, wires up databases and authentication, and lets you inspect and edit the code afterward. You choose how the app is hosted and how much compute it gets.
That control appeals to agencies with a technical lead on staff. Paid plans start at $20 a month with $25 of monthly credits, and usage past that switches to pay-as-you-go.
Where it costs you. Costs rise as apps stay live and as the Agent keeps running. The Agent can also loop, ignore instructions, or break working code, which is a bad look with a client watching.
Glide turns a Google Sheet, Excel file, or Airtable base into a business app with list views, detail screens, and forms. For a lightweight client tool like a status tracker, it's quick to set up.
Paid plans start at $25 a month for individuals and $249 a month for businesses. You'll need a paid plan to publish.
Where it costs you. Glide builds progressive web apps, so nothing goes to an app store, and customization is mostly color, text, and layout. Per-user pricing gets expensive when external users are your main audience.
Agencies compare these tools on monthly price, and the monthly price is the least important line. The real cost is the hours your team spends rebuilding the same portal, plus the hours a developer spends explaining why the generated logic did what it did.
Pick the AI app builder for agencies that lets an account manager change a field on a Friday afternoon without calling anyone. Everything else is a rounding error against that.
Zite includes unlimited users and unlimited apps on every plan, including the free one, so client logins never add to the bill. Softr and Glide count users toward plan limits, which matters when clients are the main audience.
Yes, on paid plans most AI app builders let agencies remove vendor branding and publish on a custom domain. Entry plans typically include one custom domain, with unlimited domains and white-label emails reserved for higher tiers.
Flat-rate builders cost the same whether you serve five clients or fifty, starting around $25 a month for the whole agency. Per-user tools scale with the number of client contacts, so a 30-client roster can cost more than the flat-rate option within the first few accounts.
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