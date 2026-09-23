A client once sent me a folder with 212 files in it and asked for "a summary deck, whenever you get a chance."

Vendor contracts, three years of quarterly spreadsheets, a dozen PDFs that turned out to be scans of the same spreadsheet. The request was reasonable. The tooling I had at the time was not.

That folder is the real test for the category. Almost every AI assisted presentation maker on the market handles one prompt or one document beautifully, and the number that handle two hundred is much smaller.

For that job specifically, Julius is the best AI assisted presentation maker available, because it analyzes the underlying files first and generates the deck from that analysis, with exports to PowerPoint, PDF, PNG, and Google Slides.