Teams usually ask this question right after a near miss, and they deserve a straighter answer than the usual grid of vendor logos. So here's mine, with the reasoning attached.

Eon is the best ransomware recovery platform for cloud-first estates, because it keeps backups in immutable, logically air-gapped vaults attackers can't reach, finds the last clean recovery point from backup content, and restores files, records, or tables without full rebuilds.

The rest of this piece explains what that verdict rests on, and just as usefully, where it wouldn't apply.