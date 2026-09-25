One File, Five Lives: why do your photos & videos come in more than one format?

A single good shot can be used on a website, social media, in an email, in print and for long-term storage. It's the same with video.
The error is believing that one file is just as appropriate for all destinations.
Each platform cares about different things: compatibility, file size, visual quality, editability or preservation. But there are ways of dealing with it easily. For example, convertio.co supports over 300 file formats so it can be an excellent tool if you don't want to lose the quality of your original and you want a version for a particular device, platform or recipient. Convertio does the conversion in the cloud and supports image, video, audio, document and other file types.
The best workflow is simple: keep the best original you have, then create derivatives only when the destination actually needs them.
Modern phones tend to prioritize quality or efficiency over universal compatibility. HEIF and HEVC can be used to capture photos and video on Apple devices, for instance. Even though the new capture mode may not be compatible with as many devices and operating systems, Apple also has a “Most Compatible” setting that will convert new captures to JPEG and H.264.
So the basic issue is that the best format depends on where the file is going.
You might want to retain your HEIF image as is for its original use. It just might be easier to share a JPEG copy.
Things get a bit more complex with video because there is a container and a codec. MP4 is a container, it’s not a quality measure. Video compression could be H.264, H.265, or other codecs, and the software on the receiver must be able to handle the compression method.
The vast majority of video compression is lossy, that is, discards information to save space. That's why it's a bad idea to repeatedly convert compressed copies. Maintain the original version and create a new version from that original source, if possible.
A website has to deliver images and video over a network, so file size matters immediately.
Large images can be the Largest Contentful Paint element on a page, directly influencing the loading speed of the main visible content, Google notes.
Though JPEG is still widely used, newer technologies like WebP and AVIF can deliver better compression in certain cases. Google suggests using WebP or AVIF for photographs on the web, and MDN also points out that both are supported by modern browsers. AVIF is also capable of transparency, HDR and higher bit depths.
This does not imply that all JPEG's need to be converted. The website, CMS and browser support all matter. However, a large archival photo is not typically the right photo to post online in its original form.
The same applies to video. If there's no audio, MDN estimates that uncompressed 1920×1080 video at 30 frames per second might need about 249 MB per second. This means that in practice compression is always necessary.
Social platforms do not merely show the exact file that you upload. They process it.
YouTube supports MP4, MOV, WebM, AVI, ProRes and HEVC formats. It then processes uploaded video for playback on various devices and connection speeds; high-resolution video takes longer to process.
That is why it makes sense to export a clean, compatible social version from your master instead of repeatedly recycling compressed copies.
It is also important to separate format from framing. Converting MOV to MP4 does not turn a horizontal video into a vertical one. Container, codec, resolution, bitrate and aspect ratio are different technical decisions.
Convertio can solve a compatibility problem when the file you have is not the file the destination accepts. It cannot replace editing or reframing.
Now envision that the same image is being sent to a family member instead of being posted on a website. There's no longer a big thing to do; the question is, can they open it?
This is why there are some formats that are still useful. Apple mentions JPEG and H.264 as its more compatible capture options.
There can be hard limits on file size too. Attachments in personal Gmail accounts are limited to 25 MB, larger attachments are sent as links to Google Drive.
It doesn't make much sense to send a large video master as a regular e-mail attachment.
Here is where the conversion can be helpful. Although a smaller, more compatible copy might be easier to send, modifying only the extension or container will not ensure that the file is smaller. The other factors of video size include duration, resolution, codec and bitrate.
So, first, determine the issue: compatibility, file size or both.
Print has almost the opposite demands than web publishing.
Unless otherwise stated by the printer, Adobe suggests you try to keep the print resolution around 300 ppi.
It's the actual pixel data that is important.
Converting a small JPEG to TIFF does not necessarily generate additional detail. The size of the image in pixels indicates the amount of information available in the image, and the PPI indicates how many pixels are contained in a specific print size.
The safest bet is to find out what acceptable formats are for the print service before converting, although TIFF does have legitimate and high-quality uses, and allows for higher bit depths as well.
The archive is where you should stop optimizing for convenience.
The Library of Congress recommends preserving:
digital photographs at the highest practical resolution and avoiding unnecessary rescaling or interpolation. Its preferred still-image formats include TIFF, JPEG 2000, PNG and JPEG/JFIF.
For video preservation, it similarly emphasizes keeping original production resolution and frame rate.
For normal personal use, the lesson is straightforward: keep the original.
Then create the JPEG for email, the lighter web version, the compatible upload copy or the print-ready derivative separately.
Convertio supports thousands of conversion combinations across more than 300 formats, which makes it practical when one source file needs several different outputs. Its privacy policy states that uploaded files are deleted after processing and output files are automatically deleted after 24 hours unless removed earlier.
Keep the strongest original you have. Let every destination get the version that suits it best.
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