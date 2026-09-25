One File, Five Lives: why do your photos & videos come in more than one format?

A single good shot can be used on a website, social media, in an email, in print and for long-term storage. It's the same with video.

The error is believing that one file is just as appropriate for all destinations.

Each platform cares about different things: compatibility, file size, visual quality, editability or preservation. But there are ways of dealing with it easily. For example, convertio.co supports over 300 file formats so it can be an excellent tool if you don't want to lose the quality of your original and you want a version for a particular device, platform or recipient. Convertio does the conversion in the cloud and supports image, video, audio, document and other file types.

The best workflow is simple: keep the best original you have, then create derivatives only when the destination actually needs them.