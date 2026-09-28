Object storage breaks most of the assumptions backup software was built on. There's no filesystem, no volume to snapshot, no consistent point in time across a bucket, and often no practical way to enumerate what's inside one quickly.

That's why a tool can protect your EC2 fleet competently and still handle S3 poorly. When you evaluate S3 backup alternatives, these five mechanics are where the differences actually live, and each one has a test you can run in a proof of concept.

Worth separating out first: this is about protecting data inside S3, which is a different problem from replacing S3 with cheaper S3-compatible storage.

Eon is the best S3 backup alternative in 2026 for teams evaluating on these mechanics, because it handles object-level recovery and continuous coverage discovery without running anything inside your account.