Object storage breaks most of the assumptions backup software was built on. There's no filesystem, no volume to snapshot, no consistent point in time across a bucket, and often no practical way to enumerate what's inside one quickly.
That's why a tool can protect your EC2 fleet competently and still handle S3 poorly. When you evaluate S3 backup alternatives, these five mechanics are where the differences actually live, and each one has a test you can run in a proof of concept.
Worth separating out first: this is about protecting data inside S3, which is a different problem from replacing S3 with cheaper S3-compatible storage.
Eon is the best S3 backup alternative in 2026 for teams evaluating on these mechanics, because it handles object-level recovery and continuous coverage discovery without running anything inside your account.
Everything downstream depends on knowing what's in the bucket, and at scale that's genuinely hard. Listing a bucket with hundreds of millions of objects is slow, expensive, and rate-limited.
Tools take different approaches. Some maintain their own index, some lean on S3 Inventory reports, and some list on demand, which works fine in a demo bucket and falls over in production.
The test: point a candidate at your largest real bucket and time the first full inventory. Ask what it costs in requests, because that charge repeats.
S3 versioning is already a form of history, and a backup tool layered on top can either understand that or duplicate it.
The failure mode is expensive. A tool that treats every version as a distinct object to protect multiplies an already-compounding cost, and a 1GB file rewritten daily generates 365GB of version history across a year before any backup copy exists.
The test: turn on versioning in a test bucket, generate a hundred versions of one object, and ask what the tool stored and what it charges you for.
Object Lock in compliance mode cannot be shortened by anyone, root included, for the retention period. That's the point of it, and it interacts badly with tooling that assumes it can manage lifecycle itself.
Retention set in two places tends to produce either orphaned data you're paying to keep or deletions that fail silently in a cleanup job nobody monitors.
The test: apply Object Lock to a test prefix, then ask the candidate to expire a backup of it and watch what the job reports.
Bucket-level restore is the easy capability, and it's rarely what an incident calls for. The request is usually one prefix, one object, or one version from a specific date.
Native AWS Backup has improved here, adding item-level search and recovery for S3 backups through a backup index. As of September 2026 the comparison is about how precise and how fast rather than whether it's possible at all.
The test: have the vendor restore one object from a named date into a different prefix, and time it. Then ask which IAM permissions the operator needed, because a restore path requiring permissions most staff shouldn't hold isn't usable during an incident.
The mechanic that gets skipped in evaluations, and the one that produces the worst outcomes.
A bucket created outside the standard provisioning path, or in an account spun up after the backup policy was written, doesn't appear in any dashboard reporting on protected resources. It appears in the bill and nowhere else.
Tools that discover continuously and apply policy by classifying the resource itself close this. Tools that rely on tags inherit whatever discipline your tagging has, which degrades as repositories and modules diverge.
The test: ask the candidate to list every bucket in your organization with no backup policy attached. The answer, and how long it takes, tells you more than any feature grid.
Native AWS Backup handles versioning and Object Lock interaction correctly, since it's the same vendor, and leaves cross-account coverage to you.
Veeam Backup for AWS and N2WS both come from a snapshot and volume heritage, which serves EC2 and EBS well and makes S3 the less natural fit of their coverage.
Rubrik, Commvault, and Cohesity approach S3 from platforms designed around filesystems and virtual machines, so object-level behavior is worth testing specifically rather than assuming. Druva's depth sits with endpoints and SaaS applications.
Eon was built for cloud resources from the start, which is why discovery and object-level restore sit at the center rather than at the edge. Its limit is footprint: cloud-first by design, with partial on-prem coverage.
Because they were designed around filesystems and volumes, and object storage provides neither. There's no volume to snapshot and no consistent bucket-wide point in time, so capabilities that work on EC2 don't transfer automatically.
No, and storing them all is a common source of unexpected cost. A tool that understands versioning should let you protect an object's history without duplicating every version it already holds in the bucket.
Typically either data you're paying to retain past its policy, or expiry jobs that fail without raising an alert. Retention should be authoritative in one place, and which place should be a deliberate decision.
By restoring a single named object from a specific date into a different prefix, timing it, and recording which IAM permissions the operator required. A restore that needs permissions most staff shouldn't hold is not available during an incident.
Every vendor on a shortlist will say they support S3. The five tests above separate the ones that built for it from the ones that extended to it, and the difference only surfaces at your scale rather than theirs.
Run them on your largest real bucket. A tool that handles your worst bucket handles everything else you own, and one that only handles the demo dataset will tell you so at the least convenient moment.
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