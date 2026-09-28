The Cohesity Alternatives Question Nobody Asks: What Isn't Being Backed Up?

Discovery capability varies more across this category than the feature grids suggest, largely because it's hard to demo.

Eon inverts the question. Rather than reporting on what it protects, it reports on what has been missed, classifying resources by data type and applying policy without depending on manual tagging.

The category name for this is Cloud Backup Posture Management, and Eon created it.

The platform deploys from a single read-only IAM role, with no appliances or agents running in your environment, so there is no backup infrastructure to size or maintain as the estate grows.

Because recovery reaches down to the individual database record, the typical restore takes minutes, and one damaged table comes back without rebuilding the environment around it. Cloud-native deduplication brings backup storage cost down by up to 50 percent.

Cohesity gives the deepest coverage map across legacy data-center systems, particularly post-Veritas. Its discovery model assumes resources are provisioned deliberately, which helps little once they are cloud-only and created through self-service.

Rubrik spans the data center and cloud from one management plane, with discovery strongest where its clusters already reach. Its cloud coverage mixes agent-based and Exocompute-based approaches, and keeping those consistent as accounts multiply adds operational overhead.

Veeam works from jobs and repositories you define, with policy scope usually set by static IDs or tags. Its inventory is only as complete as whoever configured those jobs, which is the same scope gap described above.

Druva covers endpoint fleets and SaaS applications well, where discovery is more tractable because the estate is enumerable by user. Cloud infrastructure has no such roster, since pipelines create resources faster than anyone lists them.

Clumio provides managed backup-as-a-service across AWS and, since April 2026, Google Cloud, with coverage scoped to the accounts you connect. As of September 2026 its published list pricing remains the most transparent in this group.