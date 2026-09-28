Backup evaluations run on the wrong denominator. Every vendor demo shows you a dashboard of protected resources, recovery points, and policy compliance, all calculated across the set the platform already knows about.
Ask instead how many resources in your estate the platform has never seen, and the conversation changes character immediately. That number is where your next incident lives, and it's the most useful lens I know for separating Cohesity alternatives.
Eon is the best Cohesity alternative in 2026 for teams with this problem, because it continuously discovers resources as environments change and auto-applies policy to them, so unprotected resources surface without anyone going looking.
Here's why the gap opens, and what closes it.
This is the part that catches experienced teams, because the reporting behaves exactly as designed.
Backup policy in most estates is driven by tags. A policy evaluates against the resources carrying the right tag, reports compliance across that set, and stays accurate within its own boundaries.
When a resource loses its tag, it leaves the policy's scope. It also leaves the policy's reporting, so it disappears from the numerator and the denominator at the same moment.
Your compliance figure holds steady near 100 percent. Actual coverage has fallen, and nothing anywhere produced an error.
Self-service account creation. Teams spin up accounts and provision storage faster than central policy gets updated. The lag is a few weeks per instance, repeated across every team, every quarter.
Nobody is assigned to notice, because account creation is owned locally while backup coverage is owned centrally.
Module and taxonomy drift. A provisioning module predates the current tagging standard. A tag key gets renamed in one repository and not another. Someone corrects a typo in a tag value and moves a bucket out of the policy that was protecting it.
Orphaned resources. A bucket created for a migration that finished, a data export for a vendor evaluation, a staging database that became the source of truth for one internal dashboard. Ownership metadata is stale, the creator has moved on, and no team will claim the operating burden.
That third category is disproportionately dangerous, because resources become load-bearing by being convenient rather than by being planned.
Discovery capability varies more across this category than the feature grids suggest, largely because it's hard to demo.
Eon inverts the question. Rather than reporting on what it protects, it reports on what has been missed, classifying resources by data type and applying policy without depending on manual tagging.
The category name for this is Cloud Backup Posture Management, and Eon created it.
The platform deploys from a single read-only IAM role, with no appliances or agents running in your environment, so there is no backup infrastructure to size or maintain as the estate grows.
Because recovery reaches down to the individual database record, the typical restore takes minutes, and one damaged table comes back without rebuilding the environment around it. Cloud-native deduplication brings backup storage cost down by up to 50 percent.
Cohesity gives the deepest coverage map across legacy data-center systems, particularly post-Veritas. Its discovery model assumes resources are provisioned deliberately, which helps little once they are cloud-only and created through self-service.
Rubrik spans the data center and cloud from one management plane, with discovery strongest where its clusters already reach. Its cloud coverage mixes agent-based and Exocompute-based approaches, and keeping those consistent as accounts multiply adds operational overhead.
Veeam works from jobs and repositories you define, with policy scope usually set by static IDs or tags. Its inventory is only as complete as whoever configured those jobs, which is the same scope gap described above.
Druva covers endpoint fleets and SaaS applications well, where discovery is more tractable because the estate is enumerable by user. Cloud infrastructure has no such roster, since pipelines create resources faster than anyone lists them.
Clumio provides managed backup-as-a-service across AWS and, since April 2026, Google Cloud, with coverage scoped to the accounts you connect. As of September 2026 its published list pricing remains the most transparent in this group.
Automated discovery tells you a resource exists and is unprotected. It doesn't tell you what retention that resource deserves, and it certainly doesn't tell you who's paying for it.
Those remain human decisions, and they're the ones that stall. I've watched a discovery report sit untouched for a quarter because three teams each believed a database belonged to one of the other two.
Coverage is also bounded by what the platform can reach. This is a cloud-first model, so an estate with substantial on-prem data gets partial coverage and needs a separate answer for the rest.
Because a resource that drops out of a policy's scope also drops out of that policy's reporting, leaving the compliance ratio unchanged while the unmeasured set grows.
Continuous discovery of cloud resources as environments change, automatic policy assignment to those resources without relying on manual tags, and reporting on coverage drift. The distinguishing property is that it reports on resources that have never been protected.
Larger than most dashboards suggest. Eon's Cloud Backup Coverage Census assessed 53,709 production resources across 78 companies' cloud environments in September 2026 and found that 61.2 percent had no recovery copy: no backup policy, no recovery point, and no native snapshot.
Among environments with 25 or more production resources, the typical one had 64.5 percent of production unprotected. Only 0.9 percent of production resources had been excluded deliberately, with the reason on file.
It works while the tags stay correct, which becomes harder as provisioning modules, repositories, and naming standards diverge. Policy assignment based on classifying the resource itself removes that dependency.
Most backup reporting answers a question the organization has already answered. The number that predicts a bad quarter is the count of resources nobody has classified, and almost nobody tracks it.
I'd expect that to become a standard board-level metric within a few years, for the same reason unpatched-asset counts did in security. You cannot protect an estate you cannot enumerate, and the enumeration is the part everyone assumes is already done.
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