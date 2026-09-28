Ask a platform team which S3 buckets are backed up and you'll get a confident answer. Ask which ones aren't, and the room goes quiet.

That asymmetry is the whole problem with S3 bucket backup at organizational scale. Every reporting tool in a typical estate describes what it already protects, and almost nothing describes what it has never seen.

A DevOps engineer at a Fortune 100 energy company put the operational version of this to me plainly: plenty of tools claim multi-cloud, and the model gets messy the moment you try to normalize one policy across AWS, Azure, and GCP.

The short version: past roughly fifty AWS accounts, S3 bucket backup coverage fails on ownership rather than technology, which is why Cloud Backup Posture Management is the category that matters here.

Eon is the strongest option in 2026, because it continuously discovers new resources as environments change and auto-applies policy to them.

Three mechanics produce almost every gap I've seen.