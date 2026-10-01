8 Best eBay Listing Software Tools, From Free to Pro, in 2026

Every eBay seller starts with the same free listing form. The question is when to move past it, and how much to spend when you do.
After the top pick, I've ordered this list by starting price, from free to the most advanced, with September 2026 pricing for each. Find your price ceiling and read from there.
Nifty is the best eBay listing software for resellers in 2026, starting at $25 a month for eBay automation that recreates stale listings and sends offers to watchers, with AI listing generation and crosslisting to Poshmark, Mercari, Depop, Etsy, and Whatnot on higher plans. eBay Seller Hub is the free starting point, and Sellbrite has a small free plan for multichannel retail. Vendoo and List Perfectly are low- to mid-priced crosslisting alternatives, while 3Dsellers, WonderLister, and SixBit are the pro-level competitors for bulk eBay work. InkFrog, a longtime budget option, shut down in 2026.
Most sellers climb for one of three reasons. Their listing count outgrows one-at-a-time edits, they start selling the same items on another marketplace, or they realize stale listings and missed offers are costing sales. Each rung below solves at least one of those.
The platform scales from a single eBay add-on to a full crosslisting and automation bundle, which is why it sits at the top whatever your budget.
At $25 a month, eBay Automation recreates Good 'Til Cancelled listings 30 minutes before eBay's monthly renewal so they get a fresh listing ID, and sends offers of at least 5% to buyers who newly watch an item. It runs in the cloud, so it works with your computer off.
Crosslisting Plus, at $39.99, adds AI listing generation, crosslisting to Poshmark, Mercari, Depop, Etsy, and Whatnot, sale detection within 15 minutes with optional automatic delisting, and analytics for up to 1,500 active items.
Bundle Plus at $69.99 combines crosslisting with automation across Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, and Depop, and annual billing saves up to 12%.
The catch: recreated listings count against your monthly eBay listing allowance, and multi-variant items aren't eligible for automatic delisting.
The free rung is better than many sellers realize.
eBay's listing flow now suggests AI-written descriptions, the app removes photo backgrounds, and the Bulk Listing Tool creates, relists, or revises several listings at once. Product Research, formerly branded Terapeak, is free in the Research tab for pricing.
The catch: there's no automatic offer sending, drafts expire after 75 days, and it only knows about eBay.
Sellbrite, a GoDaddy product, has a Forever Free plan for up to 30 orders, which makes it an easy test for product sellers who list on eBay and other channels.
Paid plans are $29, $79, and $179 a month by order volume, with inventory and price sync every 15 minutes across eBay, Amazon, Walmart, Etsy, Shopify, and more, plus a 14-day trial.
The catch: the free plan syncs only every two hours, plans upgrade automatically as orders grow, and it doesn't connect to Poshmark, Mercari, or Depop.
Vendoo's lower tiers are an affordable way to push eBay listings to other marketplaces.
It imports eBay listings and crossposts to a dozen marketplaces, with a mobile app, a 14-day trial, and no free plan. Growth, at $29.99, adds AI listing enhancement and bulk actions.
The catch: automatic offers sit on the $59.99 Pro tier, and a Shopify connection costs $9.99 a month more.
3Dsellers is where eBay-first businesses go when they need automation across a big store or several accounts.
Essential is $19 a month for 100 listings, Growth is $39.90 for 500, and Professional starts at $79 and scales past 50,000 listings. Listing templates, bulk tools, and feedback automation come with it, and the 7-day trial needs no card.
The catch: the helpdesk ($19 a month per agent) and AI bulk actions (from $9 a month) cost extra, and multichannel catalogs need Professional.
WonderLister is an eBay-only workhorse for changing hundreds of listings at once, across 25+ eBay country sites.
Beginner starts at $25 a month and tiers climb to $750, with a 5% processing fee on top. First-time subscribers get a 15-day trial.
The catch: the desktop edition is Windows-only, and trial bulk operations are capped at 25 items.
List Perfectly costs a bit more than entry crosslisters and reaches 13 marketplaces, including Grailed, Vestiaire, Facebook Marketplace, and Whatnot.
Every plan includes unlimited crosslisting, and new members get a 5-day or 100-listing money-back guarantee in place of a free trial.
The catch: automatic delisting is reserved for the $99+ Pro Plus plan and needs your device on with the extension running.
SixBit gives large sellers deep, offline control over listings and stock, with fitments management for parts sellers and consignment tools.
Home & Hobby starts at $29.99 a month, and new customers get 30 days free. It covers four eBay country sites and Etsy, with Shopify on the Enterprise tiers.
The catch: it runs only on Windows 8 or newer, and adding a second site or channel means the $139.99 Enterprise Duo plan.
take five hours a week, a tool that removes most of that is worth far more than its monthly price.
Sellers under a couple hundred listings often don't need to spend anything. Resellers who want the same items on other marketplaces get the most from a crosslisting and automation platform, and large eBay-only catalogs are where the pro-level bulk tools pay off.
The free form is a fine place to start and a fine place to stay if eBay is your only marketplace and your closet is small. The moment you start listing elsewhere or letting listings go stale, it becomes the most expensive tool you own, because it costs you sales you never see.
eBay Seller Hub is the best free eBay listing software, since it includes the advanced listing tool, order management, and performance data at no cost. It covers eBay only.
Most eBay listing software charges a monthly subscription, and eBay's own listing fees apply separately. Some tools tier their plans by the number of active listings or items.
SixBit has the longest free trial of the paid eBay listing tools here, at 30 days for new customers. WonderLister offers 15 days, Vendoo and Sellbrite 14, and 3Dsellers 7, as of September 2026.
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