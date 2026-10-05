The New Concierge: How Luxury Service Teams Are Quietly Putting AI to Work

In luxury, the customer experience is not a tagline. It is the product. When a client writes about a watch allocation, a suite upgrade or a limited release, they are not simply asking a question. They are testing how a house listens, how quickly it responds and whether it follows through.

What has changed over the past two years is volume and velocity. Expectations have shifted from "we'll get back to you" to "answer me now, but make it feel personal." For the advisors, concierges and guest-relations teams who carry that promise, AI has become a quiet second pair of hands: not a replacement for the human voice, but a way to keep that voice fast, consistent and well informed.