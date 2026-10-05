The New Concierge: How Luxury Service Teams Are Quietly Putting AI to Work

In luxury, the customer experience is not a tagline. It is the product. When a client writes about a watch allocation, a suite upgrade or a limited release, they are not simply asking a question. They are testing how a house listens, how quickly it responds and whether it follows through.
What has changed over the past two years is volume and velocity. Expectations have shifted from "we'll get back to you" to "answer me now, but make it feel personal." For the advisors, concierges and guest-relations teams who carry that promise, AI has become a quiet second pair of hands: not a replacement for the human voice, but a way to keep that voice fast, consistent and well informed.
Luxury clients rarely think in departmental boxes. A single exchange might open with a sizing question, drift into delivery timing and end with a request to reserve a piece. When a brand treats those as separate workflows, the client feels the seams immediately.
The best teams handle all of it in one continuous thread, moving from pre-purchase questions about materials and availability to appointment confirmations, care instructions and the small preferences that make clienteling work. The goal is not to deflect enquiries. It is to remove friction, because when service feels effortless, clients credit that ease to the brand itself.
Most client questions are not difficult because the answer is complicated. They are difficult because the information is scattered: a returns policy in one document, product specifications in another, a private note about the client's anniversary somewhere else entirely.
This is where AI earns its place, largely out of sight. Advisors use it to summarize a lengthy warranty policy in seconds, to draft a first reply that they then refine, to translate a message for an international client without losing its warmth, or to prepare a briefing before a private appointment. Speed and convenience consistently rank among the strongest drivers of service satisfaction, a trend Salesforce's State of the Connected Customer has tracked as digital service becomes the default. The difference in luxury is that speed can never come at the expense of tone.
Different tasks suit different models. One may write with more nuance, another may handle languages more gracefully, another may be stronger at working through a long document. Rather than committing to a single assistant, a growing number of small service teams work from multi-model workspaces such as Lorka AI, which brings models including GPT, Claude and Gemini into one place alongside tools for writing, translation and document analysis.
The appeal is practical rather than technical. One subscription replaces several, and an advisor can choose whichever model suits the moment, whether that is a carefully worded reply in French or a quick read of a forty-page supplier agreement, without learning a new interface each time.
Luxury service has its own rhythm: calm, unhurried and precise, even when everything behind it is moving quickly. The risk with AI is not that it exists, but that its drafts can sound transactional when a brand needs to sound attentive.
The teams that get this right tend to follow a few simple rules. They favor short clarity over cheerful filler, because clients do not want a paragraph of pleasantries before the answer. They edit every draft in the house voice, the way a good concierge would, with clear options and a proactive next step. And they always leave a graceful path to a person, especially for high-value purchases and sensitive situations.
There is a compliance dimension, too. Brands operating across regions cannot treat client data as an afterthought, and regulations such as the EU's GDPR shape what information can be shared with any tool and how it may be used to personalize service. A sensible house rule is to keep identifying client details out of AI tools unless the brand's data policy explicitly allows it.
The fastest way to disappoint a client is to automate a moment that needs judgment. The fastest way to exhaust a team is to keep people doing repetitive work. The balance becomes clear once conversations are sorted by type.
Routine, predictable requests such as delivery timelines, appointment confirmations, care instructions and store hours are natural candidates for AI-assisted drafting. High-value purchases, complex exceptions like a lost shipment or a time-sensitive gift, emotional moments such as a damaged item or a missed celebration, and the long-term relationships at the heart of clienteling should remain human-led, with AI working only in the background.
One principle captures it well: automate certainty, escalate ambiguity. If a request has a clean answer, let AI help deliver it quickly. If it calls for interpretation, a person should take it, ideally with an AI-prepared summary so the client never has to repeat themselves.
Most brands do not stumble with AI because the technology falls short. They stumble because adoption is messy: unclear ownership, no shared standard for voice and no plan for what happens when a draft is wrong.
Before rolling out any AI tool to a service team, it is worth asking a few questions. Can the team reliably reproduce the house voice, including its formality and pacing? Does the tool admit uncertainty, or does it guess? What happens to the information advisors enter? And will the team actually use it without weeks of training? For a structured view of the risks involved, the NIST AI Risk Management Framework is surprisingly readable, while McKinsey's State of AI research offers useful context on where business leaders are seeing real operational value.
AI in client service works best when it is treated as service design rather than a technology experiment. Start with the moments that are frequent, predictable and time-sensitive, then build outward once tone, escalation and data habits are in place.
The most useful first step is refreshingly low-tech: list the 25 questions clients ask most often, decide which ones require human judgment, and agree on a clear standard for voice and handoff. That exercise will teach a team more than any product demo, and clients will feel the difference almost immediately.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.