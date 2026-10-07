Lab Grown vs Natural Diamonds: How to Compare Beyond Price

Most talk about lab grown vs natural diamonds ends up being about price. Price matters, but it is only one piece of the decision. If you want a supplier's view while you shop, you can talk with NUVU's diamond specialists.

You should also think about origin, paperwork, looks, design goals, personal meaning, future plans, and the support you expect from the seller. A good comparison starts by separating what you can see in the stone from what belongs to its history and market position. Both types can be cut into the same shapes and set in the same jewelry, but their origins and buying details are different.