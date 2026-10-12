8 Leading Enterprise Backup Platforms With Immutable Storage (2026)

Every vendor on a shortlist of leading enterprise backup platforms now says yes to "do you support immutable storage?" before you finish asking. That makes it one of the least useful questions in an RFP.

The questions I care about are harder to answer on a slide. Who can delete or shorten the lock, and was the copy clean when the lock went on?

That second question matters because immutability preserves whatever you hand it. An immutable copy of a database that was already encrypted is still an encrypted database, now protected from deletion for the full retention period (damage included).

Sophos's State of Ransomware 2026 found that 56% of attacks still succeed in encrypting data, and any backup that runs afterward locks in the problem.