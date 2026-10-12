Call Center Coaching Software: 9 Fixes for the Gaps That Make Coaching Fail

Generic coaching happens when a manager doesn't have enough evidence to be specific, so this pick starts by fixing the evidence. The platform scores 100% of calls and looks for the behaviors that show up on the successful ones.

The gap it fixes: Coaching that's too generic, because each rep gets weekly priorities narrowed to the few behaviors that matter most right now.

How it fixes it: Those patterns feed a shared playbook covering the questions reps should ask, the information they should explain, the steps to follow and the outcomes to measure, built around your own process and evaluation guidelines.

Every rep has a performance profile of behaviors, outcomes, strengths and improvement areas. Managers pull top call examples (specific moments from real conversations), so the advice sounds like something a colleague said.

Coaching conversations become goals with manager notes, and progress tracking checks the targeted behavior across the rep's future calls. It also flags missed disclosures and required steps, so compliance gaps get caught without anyone combing through every recording.

For newer agents, AI role plays built from objections and gaps in real calls let them rehearse with simulated customers and retry until they improve.

Proof: Thomas Pruitt, a senior sales manager at Chapter, says: "I'm able to coach 4x as many people as I used to." A head of call center operations at a Fortune 500 fintech called it "the best use of AI I've ever seen in any application."

Price: Not published, so a demo is the only route to a quote. Plan on about two weeks for the playbook build, with the company's team helping set standards and bring in your recordings.

Watch for: Coaching happens after calls and centers on phone conversations, so reps who drift off-script mid-call need a separate live-assist tool for that moment. The two-week build also rules out instant self-serve.