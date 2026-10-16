8 Best Drywall Construction Barrier Alternatives for 2026

For phased renovations where the wall moves, this is the drywall replacement I'd spec first.

Versus drywall: Two workers install about 100 linear feet per hour with one Allen wrench, and FireblockWall installs about four times faster than drywall.

At Central Maine Medical Center's emergency department, a 100-foot barrier went up in under an hour, and CMMC's Brian Campbell said drywall would have taken two and a half days.

The panels are reusable more than 50 times, and builders commonly break even after two to four installations versus drywall. W.E. Bowman, a Richmond, Virginia healthcare contractor, saw it pay for itself after five of seven phases on a 5,200-foot job, with 75% overall savings versus drywall.

Pre-finished panels skip the taping, mudding, and sanding, and a foam top gasket plus dual rubber bottom gaskets close the ceiling and floor lines. RealWall, LiteBarrier, and FireblockWall carry ASTM E84 Class A (Intertek-verified), and RealWall reduces noise by up to 50% (STC 21).

What you get: One maker, four systems. RealWall and LiteBarrier telescope from 6'10" to 10'3" (taller with extensions), StackBarrier stacks up to 40 feet, and FireblockWall is the only reusable one-hour fire-rated temporary wall, according to the company (ASTM E119, Intertek-listed, STC 40).

The company's own rent-or-buy guidance is to rent for jobs of one to four months and buy for longer ones, and many large customers own a core inventory and rent extras. The company takes rental inquiries directly and rents through Sunbelt Rentals nationally and a regional Select Partner network.

Pricing: Quote only as of October 2026, with one published figure: a starter-kit purchase range of about $180 to $530 per linear foot, depending on the system.

Limits: In the company's own words, reusable walls cost more on day one and need storage, panel tracking, and a crew that takes a shift or two to find its rhythm. Small one-off jobs rarely justify them.