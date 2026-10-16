ABA Practice Management: The 9 Best ABA Software Picks for 2026

This is the pick for owners who are done reconciling three systems every month and want every team working from the same session record.

The role: Owners and operators who want clinical work, scheduling, billing, and intake in one login. It fits small and large ABA or multi-disciplinary clinics, including growing clinics that expect their headcount to keep changing.

What they get: BCBAs get many data collection types, reusable programs, automated prompt fading and phase progressions, customizable session note templates, automated graphs, and customizable treatment reports. RBTs collect data in iOS and Android apps that sync in real time.

Scheduling ties each event to the learner's active authorization, with a utilization bar showing billed, completed, scheduled, and remaining hours or units. Over-limit events turn orange, so the system flags problems before you save.

An Action Items Panel beside the calendar lists cancellations, unassigned sessions, and expiring authorizations.

Billing creates claims directly from sessions, applies coding and modifier rules by payor, and works with 7,000+ payors through a Waystar clearinghouse connection set up during onboarding. A billing dashboard tracks AR aging, first pass rate, and denials.

For a role-by-role rollout, two recent upgrades stand out: unlimited custom roles with access scoped to a care team or direct reports, and September 2026 signature types for caregivers, supervisors, and rendering providers.

Client Intake moves leads through a Kanban pipeline and converts them to clients in one click. AI narratives draft a session-note summary once a session is complete, which the clinician reviews and edits (support turns it on per organization).

New features ship quarterly, and the 1:1 onboarding team understands ABA workflows. Rachel Massey, Co-Owner/Director of Clinical Services at Monarch Prep, credits the platform's ease of use with simplifying her team's processes.

Cost: Pricing is by quote, and there's no free trial, so plan on a demo before you see numbers for your clinic.

Think twice if: you want payroll processing inside the same system, because it tracks timesheets by session and event type that you export to your payroll provider.