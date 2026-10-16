ABA Practice Management: The 9 Best ABA Software Picks for 2026

It's month-end, and you've got the schedule open in one tab, session notes in a second, and the claims report in a third, hunting for the reason authorized hours and billed hours won't line up.
Somewhere between those three systems a session got moved, coded wrong, or never billed (and the spreadsheet you built to catch this is now a fourth system, naturally).
Good ABA practice management software makes that hunt boring, but the right pick depends on who in your clinic feels the pain first. So each platform here is matched to the role it helps most, with pricing and an honest reason to pass.
Here's the TL;DR:
Passage Health is the best ABA practice management software for owners and operators in 2026, because it puts clinical documentation, scheduling, billing, reporting, and Client Intake in one login, and a 1:1 onboarding team helps every role learn it fast.
CentralReach is the broad platform enterprise operations teams evaluate, Motivity is the clinician-first data pick, and Rethink Behavioral Health (RethinkBH) pairs software with staff training. AlohaABA leans into billing and payroll, while Theralytics wins on published, budget-friendly rates.
Raven Health suits new and small clinics, ABA Matrix brings the strictest compliance controls, and Artemis ABA adds AI scheduling and notes on Salesforce.
The same session gets touched by four different people in your clinic, and each one judges the software by a different test. A platform that delights your owner can still frustrate your RBTs, which is why it helps to name the roles before you book a single demo.
Owner or COO: You want one source of truth for utilization, authorizations, cash flow, and staff hours, plus pricing you can forecast. Your test is whether month-end takes an afternoon or a full week.
Clinical director or BCBA: You live in programs, graphs, treatment reports, and supervision. Your test is whether data from the floor shows up in real time and whether reports come together without a copy-and-paste marathon.
RBT: You need a mobile app that's fast, keeps working when the wifi doesn't, and makes session notes painless. If the app takes a week of training to learn, your RBTs will let you know (loudly, and probably in the break room).
Billing manager: You care about clean claims, payor rules, denials, and AR. Your test is whether a completed session turns into a claim without anyone re-typing it into another system.
This is the pick for owners who are done reconciling three systems every month and want every team working from the same session record.
The role: Owners and operators who want clinical work, scheduling, billing, and intake in one login. It fits small and large ABA or multi-disciplinary clinics, including growing clinics that expect their headcount to keep changing.
What they get: BCBAs get many data collection types, reusable programs, automated prompt fading and phase progressions, customizable session note templates, automated graphs, and customizable treatment reports. RBTs collect data in iOS and Android apps that sync in real time.
Scheduling ties each event to the learner's active authorization, with a utilization bar showing billed, completed, scheduled, and remaining hours or units. Over-limit events turn orange, so the system flags problems before you save.
An Action Items Panel beside the calendar lists cancellations, unassigned sessions, and expiring authorizations.
Billing creates claims directly from sessions, applies coding and modifier rules by payor, and works with 7,000+ payors through a Waystar clearinghouse connection set up during onboarding. A billing dashboard tracks AR aging, first pass rate, and denials.
For a role-by-role rollout, two recent upgrades stand out: unlimited custom roles with access scoped to a care team or direct reports, and September 2026 signature types for caregivers, supervisors, and rendering providers.
Client Intake moves leads through a Kanban pipeline and converts them to clients in one click. AI narratives draft a session-note summary once a session is complete, which the clinician reviews and edits (support turns it on per organization).
New features ship quarterly, and the 1:1 onboarding team understands ABA workflows. Rachel Massey, Co-Owner/Director of Clinical Services at Monarch Prep, credits the platform's ease of use with simplifying her team's processes.
Cost: Pricing is by quote, and there's no free trial, so plan on a demo before you see numbers for your clinic.
Think twice if: you want payroll processing inside the same system, because it tracks timesheets by session and event type that you export to your payroll provider.
CentralReach is the ABA platform large, multi-location organizations put on the shortlist when they need depth in every department at once.
The role: Operations and IT leaders at large, multi-location, and multi-disciplinary organizations who need dashboards, data access, and AI tooling at scale. CentralReach says it serves over 4,600 ABA practices, per a July 2026 press release.
What they get: CR ScheduleAI manages authorization hours, payor requirements, and credentialing inside scheduling, for in-home and center-based sessions alike. Two ScheduleAI features, Embedded Cancellations and Interactive Drafts, are still marked coming soon.
The AI lineup keeps growing. NoteDraftAI drafts session notes, NoteGuardAI audits them before submission, ClaimCheckAI reviews claims, and ClaimAcceleratorAI works the denied ones.
ReportDraftAI became generally available on September 22, 2026, pulling authorization, clinical, and progress data into a review-ready report draft. That's a big deal for operations teams buried in reauthorization paperwork.
For the people who run the numbers, there are 50+ prebuilt dashboards, CR Insights Advanced BI powered by Sisense, and an enterprise data warehouse. A learning management system with CEU-eligible courses covers staff training, and the security page notes a SOC 2 audit verified by BDO.
Cost: Pricing is by quote as of October 2026, and no free trial is listed. Startups and small practices get routed to CR Essentials, a separate product that runs on its own login.
Think twice if: you run a smaller clinic, because the platform is modular and a lot of system to configure and pay for. Many capabilities are sold as separately branded products, so confirm exactly which ones your quote includes.
Motivity is the best ABA software for BCBAs who want data collection to come first and the admin work to follow.
The role: Clinical directors and BCBAs who spend their days in programs and graphs. Motivity started as clinician-first data collection, backed by NIH research funding, and grew into practice management after acquiring Calmanac in 2026.
What they get: Real-time data and graphs, 1,000+ ready-to-go templates, and notes, reports, and audits in one clinical workspace. On October 7, 2026, AI session notes went live for all data-collection users at no added cost, and the note's author attests at signing.
Its AI scheduling assistant drafts a full week of sessions or fills gaps after last-minute changes, and you review and accept each appointment before it's applied. Behind every appointment sit authorization, credential, supervision-ratio, and location rules.
The practice management side adds billing, credential tracking, and payroll tracking, and Motivity's security page says it completed a SOC 2 Type II audit. Its enterprise page claims RBTs need about 15 minutes to learn the app, which your newest hire can put to the test.
Cost: As of October 2026, Data Collection is $26 per learner, Practice Management is $24 per learner, and the All-In-One platform is $50 per learner, all billed monthly. The standard agreement runs 12 months, with a month-to-month option.
Think twice if: you expect every tool in the base price. The intake portal and BI dashboards are paid add-ons, ConCred is sold separately, and the billing and denials AI agents are still marked coming soon, so ask how far the Calmanac integration has gone.
RethinkBH is the pick for clinical leaders who want staff training content sitting right next to the clinical and billing work.
The role: Clinical directors and training leads who onboard RBTs often. RethinkBH, part of RethinkFirst, offers on-demand RBT training that includes a 40-hour course, plus ParentHub, which sends caregivers AI-generated session summaries without passwords or apps.
What they get: Data collection that works online or off, plus unified programming, treatment planning, and graphing from a September 2026 update. Scheduling was rebuilt on September 15, 2026 with drag-and-drop rescheduling and color-coded alerts when appointments exceed authorized units.
BillAI by Rethink launched in April 2026 as in-house billing software or a managed billing service. The AI Dashboard, launched in March 2026, answers plain-language questions about your operations.
AI scheduling is a paid add-on powered by TheraDriver, and Session Note AI is also labeled an add-on. RethinkBH lists HITRUST CSF certification and says it meets state-specific EVV standards, which matters if your payors require EVV (rules vary by state).
Cost: RethinkBH's own comparison page says pricing starts as low as $20 per user per month as of October 2026, and it calls those figures indicative. Expect a custom quote based on users, modules, and services.
Think twice if: you want built-in telehealth video, which RethinkBH says it doesn't offer, or you want AI scheduling and AI notes in the base price. Payroll isn't part of the listed modules either, so plan for a separate payroll tool.
AlohaABA is the ABA platform billing managers reach for when payroll is the monthly headache.
The role: Billing managers and whoever runs payroll. AlohaABA started practice-management-first, and many practices pair it with a separate clinical tool from partners such as Hi Rasmus and Motivity.
What they get: The Practice Management plan covers billing, scheduling, payroll, authorization management, a client portal, AR, and reports. Payroll tracks breaks, non-billable time, mileage, drive time, and overtime per state rules, then exports to ADP, Paychex, and Paylocity.
Scheduling verifies authorization utilization as you book and prevents over-scheduling past authorized hours. Automatic claim validation checks claims before they go out, and credential expiration reminders keep provider qualifications from lapsing unnoticed.
AlohaABA now sells its own data collection too, covering skill acquisition, behavior reduction, ABC data, and graphing, though it's only available alongside Practice Management. EVV runs through a Sandata integration.
Cost: As of October 2026, Practice Management is $29.99 per staff member per month, and Data Collection is $10 per client per month (shown reduced from $12). There's no implementation fee, clients are unlimited, and a 30-day free trial lets your billing team kick the tires.
Think twice if: you want native AI or published security certifications. AI scheduling comes through partner TheraDriver, only HIPAA and HITECH compliance and a BAA are published, and the case studies page has no entries yet.
Theralytics is the best ABA software for budget-minded BCBA founders who want a published price and certifications to back it up.
The role: Independent BCBAs, startups, and owners of growing clinics who need to know the monthly bill before the demo. Founder and CEO Zo Rana holds a BCBA credential, and the company has served ABA providers for eight years.
What they get: Billing, scheduling, data collection, documentation, and reporting, with AI-Powered Narrative Summaries that draft session-note narratives for therapist review. It's ONC Health IT certified (November 2025) and completed a SOC 2 Type II examination as of December 5, 2025.
Billers can bill daily, weekly, monthly, or per appointment through Office Ally or Claim.MD. Supervisors get RBT supervision tracking against BACB standards with color-coded reports, and the offline-ready mobile app offers EVV-ready clock-in and clock-out.
Cost: As of October 2026, each module (Practice Management or Data Collection) is $20 per client per month or $30 per user, and the combined plan is $30 per client or $45 per user. A 10-client or 10-user minimum applies, plus a $200 or $300 monthly minimum.
New founders can look at the BCBA Start-Up Package, which is free for up to 6 months or until your first client with 4.5% RCM billing, or BCBA Start-Up Pro, with $0 software fees, 5% RCM billing, and no minimum.
Think twice if: you need payroll processing, since payroll here is reporting only. Its pages also disagree on contract terms (one says no annual contract, another says a 1-year subscription is required), so confirm contract length in writing.
Raven Health is the ABA platform for new-practice owners who want simple software and the option to hand billing to someone else.
The role: Owners of startups and small to midsize clinics. Raven Health positions itself as software for new and growing ABA providers and says more than 300 clinics use it.
What they get: Offline data collection on iOS and Android, treatment plan templates, graphing, and one-click AI Session Notes. An AI-Driven Dashboard analyzes cancellations, scheduling, and attendance, and appointments link directly to session notes and invoices.
On September 22, 2026, Raven Health launched an AI-powered revenue cycle platform with automatic claim creation from clinical data, a payor-rule engine, and auto-submission for supported payors. Caregivers get restricted access to view upcoming appointments.
Onboarding runs about three weeks from signature to your first claim, and data migration is included in the implementation fee (a rare bit of good news in any software contract).
Cost: As of October 2026, the Standalone Software Plan is $29 per learner per month on an annual commitment plus a $500 implementation fee, with unlimited users. The managed-billing plan costs 5% of monthly claims paid, billed month-to-month, with the implementation fee currently waived.
Credentialing is an add-on at $200 per insurance company and $200 per BCBA per insurer, and self-billing pricing is available on request.
Think twice if: you need credential checks or authorization validation at booking, which the scheduling page doesn't describe. No EVV or payroll module turned up either, and since the 5% model grows with revenue, model both plans before you choose.
ABA Matrix is the ABA platform for compliance leads who want the software to enforce the rules at the moment of booking.
The role: Compliance, HR, and operations managers who answer for credentials, authorizations, and visit records. ABA Matrix runs some of the strictest controls in this group, with rules that block workflows when records are missing.
What they get: Real-time authorization validation checks units, credentials, dates, and service types during scheduling, and rules can stop scheduling or billing once authorized units run out. Credential rules restrict sessions by service code and provider certification.
Field teams get drive-time and mileage planning with Google Maps estimates and GPS-based EVV with optional validation rules. Payroll is built in, with file integrations to payroll providers such as Paychex and Gusto.
A new mobile app arrived in April 2026, free to all users, and AI Note Audits (August 2026) review session notes against your guidelines while they're still being written. The caregiver portal handles signatures on sessions and treatment plans.
Cost: Pricing is by quote as of October 2026, with no tiers, and a 14-day free trial that can be extended on request.
Think twice if: you rely on lots of integrations, because the FAQ names a single clearinghouse option (Claim.MD). It's US-only, browser support is listed as Safari, Chrome, and Edge, and the app page says scheduling and EVV need an internet connection, so confirm your offline needs.
Artemis ABA is the pick for schedulers and billers who'd happily let AI handle slot-filling and first-draft notes.
The role: Schedulers, billers, and practice owners comfortable on a Salesforce-based system. Artemis ABA supports everyone from solo BCBAs to multi-location groups, and its FAQ names Plutus Health as its parent company, which also offers billing.
What they get: AI Scheduling fills open slots and prevents conflicts, and the scheduler checks each appointment against authorized units and payor rules. Smart Match Search pairs learners with providers by needs, availability, location, and qualifications.
AI Session Notes launched on November 18, 2025 for all customers, and AI Treatment Plans draft plans from VB-MAPP, ABLLS-R, AFLS, and intake forms for BCBAs to review, edit, and approve. Billing auto-generates claims from session data with pre-submission audits, and EVV is listed on both plans.
Cost: As of October 2026, the Emerging plan is $39.99 per user per month after a 30-day free trial (card required), and Enterprise is custom-priced. Contracts are month-to-month.
Think twice if: you need Enterprise features on a published budget. The integrated Trizetto clearinghouse and advanced scheduling sit on Enterprise, implementation may take 30 to 60 days, and email support promises replies within 24 to 48 hours.
Start with the role whose pain costs the most money. In many clinics that's billing, because a broken claim workflow shows up as cash you don't have, while a clunky graph shows up as grumbling.
Then give every role a test in the demo. Ask a BCBA to build a program and pull a graph, an RBT to run a mock session on a phone, and your biller to turn that same session into a claim.
Score the handoffs between roles, since that's where month-end problems start. If the RBT's note and the biller's claim live in different systems, someone will re-key data, and someone will eventually get it wrong.
Check permissions next. Each role should see what it needs, and you should be able to set that up yourself without opening a support ticket.
I'd also ask every vendor for references from a clinic with a payor mix like yours, because a demo rarely shows what happens when a payor changes its rules halfway through the year.
The license fee is the number on the quote, so it gets all the attention. The bigger cost often hides in admin hours spent re-keying data between systems and in claims that bounce back for rework.
Here's a purely hypothetical example, so swap in your own numbers. In this scenario, two admins each spend 45 minutes a day moving session data between a scheduler, a notes app, and a billing tool.
That's 7.5 hours a week, or roughly 30 hours a month. At a hypothetical loaded cost of $30 an hour, the re-keying alone runs about $900 a month before a single denied claim needs attention.
Now add the bounced claims. If a hypothetical 10 claims a month need correction at 20 minutes each, that's more than 3 extra hours, plus the weeks you wait to get paid.
Run that math for your own clinic before you compare seat prices, because a platform that costs more per user can still cost less per month if it removes a handoff. The cheapest license is only cheap when your team stops doing the same work twice.
The owner or COO should own the decision, with the clinical director and billing manager each holding a veto over their own workflows. That split keeps the purchase tied to the business case while making sure the people who'll use it daily can stop a bad fit.
Yes, many platforms track supervision hours and surface gaps, though the details vary by vendor. Theralytics tracks RBT supervision against BACB standards with color-coded reports, for example, so check that any report matches how your BCBAs log supervision.
If ABA is your largest service line, an ABA-specific platform is usually the safer choice, as long as it handles your other disciplines. CentralReach, for one, markets to practices offering ABA, speech, and OT, so ask each vendor to demo a non-ABA session end to end.
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