Is Alteryx AI-native? Not from the ground up, though 2026 brought it a lot of new AI. Alteryx One is a mature visual canvas that added Ask Alteryx, which configures tools and explains workflows, and Agent Studio, which turns governed datasets into conversational agents.

(If your renewal date is the real reason you're reading this, you're in good company.) For a team shopping now, the useful question is who builds the workflow. In Alteryx you build by hand with AI riding along, while AI-native alternatives build from a plain-English goal for you to review.

Short version, if you only have a minute:

If you want an Alteryx alternative that's AI-native from the ground up, Prophecy is the strongest pick, because agents build the workflow from plain English, analysts inspect every step, and it runs in your own Databricks, Snowflake, or BigQuery.

Six more Alteryx competitors made the cut, sorted by who does the building. Databricks brings data prep at big-platform scale, Maia (from Matillion) hands pipeline engineering to agents, and KNIME keeps a free visual canvas.

Dataiku ties prep to machine learning, dbt gives analytics engineers tested, version-controlled transformations, and Hex covers quick, code-first ad hoc analysis for data teams.